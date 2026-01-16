Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 360 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 8 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 500 38.60 39.20 37.95 250 900 MTF CBOE 3 620 38.61 39.15 37.95 139 768 MTF Turquoise 460 38.67 38.90 38.10 17 788 MTF Aquis 780 38.62 38.95 38.05 30 124 9 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.09 39.25 38.80 234 540 MTF CBOE 3 500 39.09 39.25 38.85 136 815 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.87 39.05 38.70 233 220 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.82 38.95 38.70 135 870 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.12 39.30 38.80 234 720 MTF CBOE 3 500 39.13 39.30 38.85 136 955 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.10 39.40 38.80 234 600 MTF CBOE 3 500 39.06 39.30 38.80 136 710 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 49 360 38.94 39.40 37.95 1 922 010

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 883 shares during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 307 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 January 2026 1 600 38.53 39.15 37.90 61 648 9 January 2026 1 000 38.88 39.05 38.80 38 880 12 January 2026 600 38.77 38.80 38.70 23 262 13 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 January 2026 683 39.01 39.20 38.85 26 644 Total 3 883 150 434





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 January 2026 200 39.00 39.00 39.00 7 800 9 January 2026 600 39.20 39.30 39.10 23 520 12 January 2026 507 39.02 39.10 39.00 19 783 13 January 2026 1 000 39.18 39.30 38.90 39 180 14 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 307 90 283

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 939 shares.

On 14 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 937 483 own shares, or 3.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment