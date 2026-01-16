Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 360 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
8 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 50038.6039.2037.95250 900
 MTF CBOE3 62038.6139.1537.95139 768
 MTF Turquoise46038.6738.9038.1017 788
 MTF Aquis78038.6238.9538.0530 124
9 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00039.0939.2538.80234 540
 MTF CBOE3 50039.0939.2538.85136 815
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00038.8739.0538.70233 220
 MTF CBOE3 50038.8238.9538.70135 870
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00039.1239.3038.80234 720
 MTF CBOE3 50039.1339.3038.85136 955
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00039.1039.4038.80234 600
 MTF CBOE3 50039.0639.3038.80136 710
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 49 36038.9439.4037.951 922 010

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 883 shares during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 307 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 January 2026 to 14 January 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 January 20261 60038.5339.1537.9061 648
9 January 20261 00038.8839.0538.8038 880
12 January 202660038.7738.8038.7023 262
13 January 202600.000.000.000
14 January 202668339.0139.2038.8526 644
Total3 883   150 434


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 January 202620039.0039.0039.007 800
9 January 202660039.2039.3039.1023 520
12 January 202650739.0239.1039.0019 783
13 January 20261 00039.1839.3038.9039 180
14 January 202600.000.000.000
Total2 307   90 283

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 939 shares.

On 14 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 937 483 own shares, or 3.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

