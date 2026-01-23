Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 763 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 15 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 003 39.76 40.00 39.35 238 679 MTF CBOE 3 500 39.75 40.05 39.40 139 125 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 390 39.08 39.70 38.70 249 721 MTF CBOE 3 723 39.08 39.75 38.70 145 495 MTF Turquoise 473 38.75 38.75 38.75 18 329 MTF Aquis 724 38.75 38.75 38.75 28 055 19 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 879 38.35 38.75 38.10 225 460 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.34 38.75 38.10 134 190 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.05 38.15 37.85 228 300 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.07 38.15 37.90 133 245 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 724 39.05 39.55 38.50 223 522 MTF CBOE 3 347 39.08 39.55 38.50 130 801 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 48 763 38.86 40.05 37.85 1 894 922

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 800 shares during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 January 2026 1 800 39.25 39.85 38.60 70 650 19 January 2026 1 000 38.18 38.30 38.00 38 180 20 January 2026 400 38.00 38.00 38.00 15 200 21 January 2026 600 38.60 38.70 38.50 23 160 Total 3 800 147 190





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 January 2026 1 400 39.79 39.95 39.55 55 706 16 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 January 2026 2 000 38.99 39.50 38.50 77 980 Total 3 400 133 686

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 339 shares.

On 21 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 986 646 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment