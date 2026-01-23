Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 763 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
15 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00339.7640.0039.35238 679
 MTF CBOE3 50039.7540.0539.40139 125
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
16 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 39039.0839.7038.70249 721
 MTF CBOE3 72339.0839.7538.70145 495
 MTF Turquoise47338.7538.7538.7518 329
 MTF Aquis72438.7538.7538.7528 055
19 January 2026Euronext Brussels5 87938.3538.7538.10225 460
 MTF CBOE3 50038.3438.7538.10134 190
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00038.0538.1537.85228 300
 MTF CBOE3 50038.0738.1537.90133 245
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 January 2026Euronext Brussels5 72439.0539.5538.50223 522
 MTF CBOE3 34739.0839.5538.50130 801
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 48 76338.8640.0537.851 894 922

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 800 shares during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 January 202600.000.000.000
16 January 20261 80039.2539.8538.6070 650
19 January 20261 00038.1838.3038.0038 180
20 January 202640038.0038.0038.0015 200
21 January 202660038.6038.7038.5023 160
Total3 800   147 190


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 January 20261 40039.7939.9539.5555 706
16 January 202600.000.000.000
19 January 202600.000.000.000
20 January 202600.000.000.000
21 January 20262 00038.9939.5038.5077 980
Total3 400   133 686

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 339 shares.

On 21 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 986 646 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

