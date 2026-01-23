Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 763 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|15 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 003
|39.76
|40.00
|39.35
|238 679
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|39.75
|40.05
|39.40
|139 125
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 390
|39.08
|39.70
|38.70
|249 721
|MTF CBOE
|3 723
|39.08
|39.75
|38.70
|145 495
|MTF Turquoise
|473
|38.75
|38.75
|38.75
|18 329
|MTF Aquis
|724
|38.75
|38.75
|38.75
|28 055
|19 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 879
|38.35
|38.75
|38.10
|225 460
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|38.34
|38.75
|38.10
|134 190
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.05
|38.15
|37.85
|228 300
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|38.07
|38.15
|37.90
|133 245
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|21 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 724
|39.05
|39.55
|38.50
|223 522
|MTF CBOE
|3 347
|39.08
|39.55
|38.50
|130 801
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|48 763
|38.86
|40.05
|37.85
|1 894 922
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 800 shares during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 January 2026 to 21 January 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 January 2026
|1 800
|39.25
|39.85
|38.60
|70 650
|19 January 2026
|1 000
|38.18
|38.30
|38.00
|38 180
|20 January 2026
|400
|38.00
|38.00
|38.00
|15 200
|21 January 2026
|600
|38.60
|38.70
|38.50
|23 160
|Total
|3 800
|147 190
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 January 2026
|1 400
|39.79
|39.95
|39.55
|55 706
|16 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 January 2026
|2 000
|38.99
|39.50
|38.50
|77 980
|Total
|3 400
|133 686
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 339 shares.
On 21 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 986 646 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
