Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
1 January 2026Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
2 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 35038.4638.7038.00244 221
 MTF CBOE3 65038.4738.7538.00140 416
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00038.5439.1538.10231 240
 MTF CBOE3 50038.5339.1038.10134 855
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00038.7438.9538.40232 440
 MTF CBOE3 50038.6838.9538.40135 380
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00039.0339.3538.65234 180
 MTF CBOE3 50039.0439.3538.70136 640
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 38 50038.6839.3538.001 489 372

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 510 shares during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 January 202600.000.000.000
2 January 20261037.7037.7037.70377
5 January 20261 10038.5438.7038.2042 394
6 January 202620038.4538.4538.457 690
7 January 202620038.8038.8038.807 760
Total1 510   58 221


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 January 202600.000.000.000
2 January 20261 00038.4438.8038.1038 440
5 January 202660038.8739.0038.6023 322
6 January 20261 00038.7438.9038.6538 740
7 January 20261 00039.2639.3539.1039 260
Total3 600   139 762

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 363 shares.

On 7 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 886 547 own shares, or 3.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

