Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 1 January 2026 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 350 38.46 38.70 38.00 244 221 MTF CBOE 3 650 38.47 38.75 38.00 140 416 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.54 39.15 38.10 231 240 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.53 39.10 38.10 134 855 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.74 38.95 38.40 232 440 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.68 38.95 38.40 135 380 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.03 39.35 38.65 234 180 MTF CBOE 3 500 39.04 39.35 38.70 136 640 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 38 500 38.68 39.35 38.00 1 489 372

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 510 shares during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 January 2026 10 37.70 37.70 37.70 377 5 January 2026 1 100 38.54 38.70 38.20 42 394 6 January 2026 200 38.45 38.45 38.45 7 690 7 January 2026 200 38.80 38.80 38.80 7 760 Total 1 510 58 221





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 January 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 January 2026 1 000 38.44 38.80 38.10 38 440 5 January 2026 600 38.87 39.00 38.60 23 322 6 January 2026 1 000 38.74 38.90 38.65 38 740 7 January 2026 1 000 39.26 39.35 39.10 39 260 Total 3 600 139 762

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 363 shares.

On 7 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 886 547 own shares, or 3.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment