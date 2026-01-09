Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 500 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|1 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 350
|38.46
|38.70
|38.00
|244 221
|MTF CBOE
|3 650
|38.47
|38.75
|38.00
|140 416
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.54
|39.15
|38.10
|231 240
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|38.53
|39.10
|38.10
|134 855
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.74
|38.95
|38.40
|232 440
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|38.68
|38.95
|38.40
|135 380
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|7 January 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|39.03
|39.35
|38.65
|234 180
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|39.04
|39.35
|38.70
|136 640
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|38 500
|38.68
|39.35
|38.00
|1 489 372
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 510 shares during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 January 2026 to 7 January 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 January 2026
|10
|37.70
|37.70
|37.70
|377
|5 January 2026
|1 100
|38.54
|38.70
|38.20
|42 394
|6 January 2026
|200
|38.45
|38.45
|38.45
|7 690
|7 January 2026
|200
|38.80
|38.80
|38.80
|7 760
|Total
|1 510
|58 221
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 January 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 January 2026
|1 000
|38.44
|38.80
|38.10
|38 440
|5 January 2026
|600
|38.87
|39.00
|38.60
|23 322
|6 January 2026
|1 000
|38.74
|38.90
|38.65
|38 740
|7 January 2026
|1 000
|39.26
|39.35
|39.10
|39 260
|Total
|3 600
|139 762
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 363 shares.
On 7 January 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 886 547 own shares, or 3.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment