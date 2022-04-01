Fabletics Debuts the Sun-Daze Collection by Vanessa Hudgens

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics launched The Sun-Daze Collection by Vanessa Hudgens, a capsule that takes its cue from “California cool girl vibes” and introduces pieces that are bold, on-trend and perfect for Spring and Summer. Following a successful partnership as the face of Fabletics’s December Velour campaign, Hudgens has returned in a bigger way, this time for the first time to design her very own capsule and introduce new styles, patterns and an entirely new fabric, the Island Terry. The eye-catching collection is inspired by kitschy 2000s trends, made modern by Fabletics.



“With warmer months around the corner and so much to look forward to, the Fabletics customer can’t wait to have fun, look chic and be comfortable, which is exactly what The Sun-Daze Collection is all about,” said Jennifer Chevchek, VP of Design at Fabletics. “We are especially excited to bolster our fabric offering by introducing the brand-new Island Terry material in Vanessa’s collection. It is lightweight and breathable, making it versatile enough to wear to the beach or hanging out with friends.”

The Sun-Daze collection by Vanessa Hudgens features Fabletics’ iconic activewear sets in bright, colorful prints Pink Rave Geo and Desert Leopard, a sexy new string bikini which is an all-new design and category for Fabletics, casual terry sets in Lavender Lustre and Aqua Blue, tops and baby tees, and fun accessories like an on-trend bucket hat, and playful phone charm. The size-inclusive capsule consists of 16 styles, with VIP prices ranging from $9.95 to $59.95.

“I’m obsessed with this collection, and it couldn’t be more perfect for festival season. My personal faves are the leggings for the fit and print (designed by yours truly) and the terry baby doll dress which is so cute and flattering. I wanted to do a full lifestyle collection so there’s something cute in there for all the Spring moments ahead,” commented Hudgens.

Highlights from the collection include:

The Sun-Daze Collection by Vanessa Hudgens is available for purchase starting April 1, 2022 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

Media Contacts:

Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

Alexis Blais: alexis.blais@icrinc.com

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fe37bd6-5093-4002-8abf-9a6707590a5f