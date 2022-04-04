ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|28-Mar-22
|24,000
|€622.11
|€14,930,680.80
|29-Mar-22
|52,774
|€633.97
|€33,457,338.60
|30-Mar-22
|53,377
|€626.81
|€33,457,039.88
|31-Mar-22
|54,131
|€618.07
|€33,456,909.56
|1-Apr-22
|54,970
|€608.64
|€33,456,913.32
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
