ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 28-Mar-22 24,000 €622.11 €14,930,680.80 29-Mar-22 52,774 €633.97 €33,457,338.60 30-Mar-22 53,377 €626.81 €33,457,039.88 31-Mar-22 54,131 €618.07 €33,456,909.56 1-Apr-22 54,970 €608.64 €33,456,913.32

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

