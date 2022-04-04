ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
28-Mar-2224,000€622.11€14,930,680.80
29-Mar-2252,774€633.97€33,457,338.60
30-Mar-2253,377€626.81€33,457,039.88
31-Mar-2254,131€618.07€33,456,909.56
1-Apr-2254,970€608.64€33,456,913.32

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

