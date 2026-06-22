ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
15-Jun-269,702€1,635.95€15,872,023
16-Jun-269,834€1,613.96€15,871,636
17-Jun-269,726€1,632.01€15,872,911
18-Jun-269,464€1,677.07€15,871,789
19-Jun-269,609€1,651.89€15,872,975

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

        


 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 