ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Jun-26 9,702 €1,635.95 €15,872,023 16-Jun-26 9,834 €1,613.96 €15,871,636 17-Jun-26 9,726 €1,632.01 €15,872,911 18-Jun-26 9,464 €1,677.07 €15,871,789 19-Jun-26 9,609 €1,651.89 €15,872,975

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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