The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Receives $15 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Staten Island, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it has received a generous unrestricted $15 million donation from MacKenzie Scott to advance its mission to support America’s military and first responders who risk life and limb for our safety every day.

Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free smart homes to our nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and mortgage payoffs to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. In 2021, the Foundation provided these heroes and their families with over 200 mortgage-free homes.

“I want to thank MacKenzie Scott for this donation and her support of our mission to help America’s military and first responders and the families left behind when their loved ones make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, who added, “This donation delivers more than just financial support to these families, it shows them that America has not forgotten their loved one’s service and sacrifice.”

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families with young children that they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.