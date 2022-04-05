Hunton Andrews Kurth Welcomes Financial Services Attorneys Josh McNulty and Rachael Craven to Dallas

Dallas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced banking and financial services attorneys Josh McNulty and Rachael Craven have joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Dallas, where they will advise clients on an array of corporate, regulatory, product development, technology and fintech matters.

As the newest additions to the firm’s Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory (FICR) group, McNulty joins the firm as a partner from Bracewell, LLP and Craven, who was with Hunton Andrews Kurth for four years before joining the legal department at Apple Inc., returns as a counsel.

“Josh is highly regarded for his insightful approach and dedication to delivering exceptional service to his banking industry clients, who have entrusted him over the past decade with complex corporate and regulatory compliance matters, mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings,” said Erin Fonte, co-chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s FICR group. “We are also thrilled to welcome back Rachael, who has a unique understanding of client needs from both the legal and business perspectives and a firsthand knowledge of new regulatory trends affecting financial services and a variety of fintech products and services.”

“Hunton Andrews Kurth is committed to maintaining a leading national practice serving our clients in the financial services regulatory, operations, technology and fintech sectors,” added FICR co-chair Peter Weinstock. “Josh and Rachael are outstanding attorneys whose experiences acting as outside counsel to a diverse range of clientele and as an in-house attorney for one of the world’s leading technology companies bring additional depth to our robust practice.”

About Josh McNulty

McNulty’s practice primarily focuses on regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities law matters for financial institutions. He counsels state and national banks, holding companies and other financial institutions on state and federal regulatory compliance issues, including all aspects of regulatory matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Texas Department of Banking and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

He also advises clients on corporate governance, stockholder matters, shareholder agreements, fiduciary obligations, and a broad range of public and private capital market transactions, including initial public offerings and private placements.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, McNulty was a leader in Bracewell’s financial institutions group. In 2021, Josh led multiple bank mergers in Texas, which included aggregate deal values of approximately $1.2 billion and targets with an aggregate asset base of $7 billion.

McNulty received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in 2007 and his law degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2010.

About Rachael Craven

While in-house at Apple, Craven advised members of the Wallet, Payments, and Commerce team on regulatory issues impacting the tech company’s financial services products and initiatives.

Before joining Apple, Craven was an associate in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s consumer financial compliance and litigation practice group, where she advised clients on issues relating to traditional consumer and commercial lending and banking services, as well as the design and development of cutting edge fintech products and alternative financing arrangements.

Craven also advised investment banks, private equity firms, and other financial services companies in conducting regulatory due diligence on potential investments, acquisition targets, and strategic partnerships. Notably, Craven was part of the Hunton Andrews Kurth team that represented Jefferies Funding LLC in a first-of-its-kind financing transaction involving collateral originated on blockchain. She also assisted a financial institution with developing and launching the first-ever bitcoin rewards checking account.

Craven received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 2010 and her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2013.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth’s FICR Group

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s financial institutions corporate and regulatory group focuses on bank regulatory and corporate matters. Lawyers within the practice represent banks, thrifts, foreign banks, their branches and agencies and other financial institutions, as well as bank and thrift holding companies and their officers, directors and owners. We have established and represent trust companies and bank trust departments. We also represent a large number of non-bank fintech clients regarding the development and launch of new financial products and services. Decades of experience representing clients in the banking and fintech industry provide a solid foundation for our representation of clients in a broad range of transactions. Our practice includes substantial regulatory representation at state and federal levels.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

