CN Presents 2021 Safe Handling Award to 241 Shippers

English French

MONTREAL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2021.



“On behalf of CN, I am pleased to congratulate each of the Safe Handling Award recipients for 2021. Working with and around rail equipment is not an easy task and requires constant attention. CN is proud to recognize 241 companies for their outstanding work in safety-related tasks. Working together to ensure everyone goes home safely is paramount. Our customers contribute to the safe movement of goods by ensuring key safety elements are always in place.”

James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain at CN



Launched in 1992, CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award goes hand in hand with CN’s vision to become the safest railway in North America.

“This award reflects the commitment of our customers to ensuring we run a safe operation. Safety is a core value at CN and one we share with our customers as we must all be engaged and responsible for creating a safe environment for employees and communities”

Buck Rogers, vice-president Petroleum & Chemicals, rail centric supply chain at CN



The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care® Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click here to view the list of winners of CN’s 2021 Safe Handling Award.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: