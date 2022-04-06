Samba TV Announces Partnership With MediaSquare, France’s Largest Media Marketplace, to Power Advanced Audience Targeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with MediaSquare , the largest media marketplace in France, to provide advertising retargeting and targeting for OTT (over-the-top) viewers and gamers in France. Armed with a panel of nearly 1M households, Samba TV is the largest provider of Connected TV (CTV) data analytics in France, boasting unrivaled reach at scale to capture CTV viewers.

"We're excited to announce new support for the French market with MediaSquare as our partner," said Samba TV SVP, International Sales David Barker. “Alongside Samba TV’s massive scale, our partnership with MediaSquare will provide French agencies and brands with unprecedented targeting and reach capabilities.”

Together, Samba TV and MediaSquare are bringing to advertisers and agencies the most comprehensive programmatic alliance in the French market to deliver advanced targeting and analytics for OTT and gaming. As television viewership evolves, this partnership opens a new path for brand marketers to reach CTV viewers.

"We're pleased to forge this new relationship with Samba TV to access data-rich audience segments in a digital, brand-safe environment," said MediaSquare Directeur Général Erwan Le Page. "This partnership will bring massive benefits that will amplify business outcomes for our clients.”

"Working together with Samba TV and MediaSquare, we were able to target web users according to their connected TV consumption,” said Orixa Media Head of Digital Media Thibault Lièvremont. “We recently leveraged this cross-screen capability for a toy company and we were able to successfully target the households that are watching TV programs on OTT apps like Netflix. We tested this innovative targeting methodology on various brands, from financial products to charity funding, and we were able to deliver a 30% lower CPA and an increase of 10% of the average basket."

About Samba TV

Founded in 2008, Samba TV is a global leader in first-party data for Connected TV (CTV) and omniscreen advertising and analytics. Samba TV’s software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media from millions of devices across the globe. The company’s AI-driven tech stack and comprehensive, highly accurate first-party data drives connectivity and discovery across viewers, brands, programmers, and platforms. The world’s leading brands and agencies leverage Samba TV to quantify and amplify media investments across Smart TVs and all of the screens consumers use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv .

About Media Square

MediaSquare is the largest Media Marketplace in France. The alliance brings together the main TV, Radio and French Press groups. It brings together more than 490 sites to reach 85% of French people. MediaSquare enables brands and their agencies to advertise in efficient, brand-safe contexts and knowing precisely where their messages are being delivered. Thanks to a powerful and exhaustive offer, MediaSquare offers high-performance contextual targeting on a large scale.