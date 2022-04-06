Press release, Helsinki, 6 April 2022 at 9 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a US Customer

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS 5+ system order from a customer in the United States. This is the customer’s second NBS 5+ system.

Nexstim released the NBS5+ system in the United States in late 2021. The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim’s NBS and NBT® systems, enabling the delivery of both diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “The NBS 5+ system business is an increasingly important part of our operations in the United States. We are seeing interest among our customers in the possibility of having multiple departments utilize the same system. We are very glad that in the case of this customer, excellent experiences with the NBS 5+ system led to placing an order for another system.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment