Digital Self-Service Leader FICX Expands Experience Library With Critical New Customizable Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX , innovator in CX automation, today added new customizable experiences to its extensive library of pre-developed digital self-service workflows. These pre-constructed workflows accelerate digital self-service development by digitizing common customer tasks while allowing for complete customization of a client’s internal systems, processes, and branding.



The FICX No-Code CX Automation Platform enables leading businesses and organizations to develop digital self-service experiences 10X faster than custom software development. Companies in banking, personal finance, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and other industries leverage FICX’s industry-leading no-code platform to design, integrate, and deploy digital experiences without taxing resource-constrained software development teams. Using FICX, companies create powerful front-end experiences and deploy them across all customer touchpoints and devices – website, mobile app, IVR, call center engagements, and retail/branches.

FICX’s new pre-developed workflows include customer account creation, onboarding, account management, and digital self-service processes. FICX’s extensive library of pre-built experiences lets clients save time and help their customers complete everyday tasks in the most efficient ways possible.

“These new pre-built workflows are a critical milestone in our vision of delivering easy-to-use tools that provide the efficient and time-saving experiences customers demand,” said Chris Hohman, Chief Product Officer at FICX. “In 2022, customers demand consistent experiences with every business interaction. Our new pre-built workflows ensure clients can offer digital self-service for the broadest possible range of customer tasks and use cases.”

The new pre-built experiences are available to all FICX clients.

ABOUT FICX

FICX is reimagining the way leading brands digitally transform their customer experience. As a pioneer and a leader in no-code CX app development and automation, FICX empowers modern enterprises to rapidly digitize and automate CX journeys and deploy them anywhere they engage customers. Modern enterprises cut costs, convert more sales, and keep their customers happy by removing friction from sales and service. For more information, visit www.ficx.com.