MERV Ratings and HEPA Filters Resource Explained by Berni Baier Canadian Air Quality Expert

2700 Steeles Avenue W, Concord, ON L4K 3C8, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for high-quality air filtration products has risen in Canada over the past several years. With the volume of products on the market, some of which are unreliable at best, rising to meet this demand, it can be difficult to tell efficient air filters from air filters that do nothing to protect you from the spread of disease.

In a new online resource by Camfil Canada, the Canadian branch of one of the world’s leaders in air filtration technology, air quality expert Berni Baier explains MERV ratings and HEPA air filters to help consumers distinguish high-quality air filtration products from less effective options.

“The higher the efficiency of an air filter, the better protection it will provide against COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens, such as various strains of influenza,” says Mr. Baier, “Most of the panel air filters that come with HVAC systems only filter enough dust and other particulate matter out of the air to prevent the HVAC equipment from being damaged, but are not efficient enough to protect human lungs from contaminants, including pathogens.”

The resource provides detailed answers to the following questions:

What does MERV stand for?

How are MERV ratings determined in Canada?

What is the difference between MERV ratings and HEPA efficiencies?

What MERV rating should I use for COVID-19 in Canada?

