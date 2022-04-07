USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services Launches New Road Trip Insure Travel Protection Plan

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity today announced the launch of a new travel protection plan, Road Trip Insure, offered through its Travel Insurance Services division. The new Road Trip Insure plan contains travel insurance that is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, part of the Crum & Forster group of companies, and is custom-tailored to meet the growing needs of U.S. residents traveling domestically or internationally by vehicle, including recreational vehicles.



Road Trip Insure offers travelers several benefits that few travel protection plans include, such as Automobile Deductible Reimbursement, Vehicle Breakdown, Vehicle Return, Travel Inconvenience, Pet & Service Animal Return and Pet & Service Animal Travel Medical Expense. Additionally, unlike many travel protection plans, Road Trip Insure is priced per reservation rather than per person and covers all individuals in a vehicle for a single price (up to 10 individuals per plan).



Commenting on the announcement, USI Affinity’s Travel Insurance Division Leader, Daria Porreca, stated: “The market for travel by personal vehicle, in particular recreational vehicles, has been growing for years and has soared since the onset of the pandemic. Road trips allow people to travel in a more socially distant fashion and appeal to a changing demographic of travelers who seek to escape, experience the natural world or work remotely. USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services is pleased to meet the travel protection needs of this growing market with a travel protection plan that is custom-tailored for this unique form of travel.”



The new plan also offers standard travel insurance benefits travelers have come to expect from a travel protection plan, such as Trip Cancellation, Trip Interruption, Travel Delay, Emergency Accident & Sickness Medical Expense, Emergency Medical Evacuation & Repatriation of Remains. Additionally, the plan includes 24/7 access to non-insurance emergency assistance provided through On Call International. Travelers can also upgrade their travel protection plan with additional coverage options like Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR).



For additional information on Road Trip Insure, offered through USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services, visit my.travelinsure.com/roadtripinsure.



About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed, and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit www.usiaffinity.com.



