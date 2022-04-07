Stop & Shop Kicks Off Annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ Campaign

QUINCY, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the start of its annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund in Massachusetts and MSK Kids, the Pediatric Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Since the campaign’s inception decades ago,



Stop & Shop and its customers have contributed more than $100 million to these two hospitals, allowing them to make significant advancements in pediatric cancer research and care.

Stop & Shop’s ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign will run in-stores from April 1 through April 30. Shoppers can donate at checkout by rounding up their total to the

nearest dollar or donate an additional $1, $3, or $5. 100% of proceeds will benefit the two hospitals. In New York, New Jersey, and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, proceeds will support MSK Kids. Stores north of New Haven in Connecticut, plus all Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

“Every year, we look forward to our customers and associates' participation in helping us raised funds for pediatric cancer research and care,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “We take immense pride in supporting the life changing work at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.”

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors - local children ages 3-15 who are being or have been treated at MSK Kids and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop.

MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. MSK Kids also brings the latest treatments closer to home for patients and families, expanding care to MSK’s Regional Care Network with locations in Westchester County, Long Island, and New Jersey. As pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“We are honored to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Stop & Shop this year,” said Dr. Andrew Kung, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “For over two decades, the Stop & Shop community and their customers have shown their unrelenting commitment to supporting pediatric cancer research that has been essential to the work being done here at MSK Kids. This support allows our team to develop and provide the best treatment options to kids today, while we work on making discoveries that will bring new hope and better outcomes to more families tomorrow.”

The Stop & Shop Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is a world-renowned destination for children with malignant and nonmalignant brain tumors. Several initiatives, including the Stop & Shop Family Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Outcomes Clinic (also known as EmPOWER) and the Adolescent and Young Adult Brain Tumor Clinic, encourage and enable patients and their families to lead the healthiest, most fulfilling lives following brain tumor treatment.

“We are incredibly grateful to Stop & Shop for their continued support of our Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic and research program over the last 25 years,” said Dr. Scott Armstrong, Chairman, Department of Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “This generosity has led to ongoing improvements in pediatric cancer care that are impacting the lives of children all over the world. We truly appreciate Stop & Shop’s leadership, associates and customers for their continued support.”

For more information about these leading centers of cancer research and treatment, visit https://www.mskcc.org/kids and https://www.dana-farber.org/.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .



About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.