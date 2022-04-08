Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 125 763 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 31 March 2022 and 6 April 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|14 590
|35.81
|36.04
|35.52
|522 468
|MTF CBOE
|8 920
|35.80
|36.04
|35.66
|319 336
|MTF Tuquoise
|2 130
|35.75
|35.98
|35.68
|76 148
|MTF Aquis
|2 350
|35.83
|36.06
|35.68
|84 201
|1 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|11 661
|36.11
|36.56
|35.34
|421 079
|MTF CBOE
|7 110
|36.28
|36.54
|35.68
|257 951
|MTF Turquoise
|692
|36.26
|36.48
|35.78
|25 092
|MTF Aquis
|1 816
|36.26
|36.48
|35.66
|65 848
|4 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|12 340
|36.19
|36.50
|35.76
|446 585
|MTF CBOE
|9 122
|36.20
|36.50
|35.74
|330 216
|MTF Turquoise
|534
|36.22
|36.38
|35.74
|19 341
|MTF Aquis
|2 300
|36.23
|36.48
|35.96
|83 329
|5 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|13 570
|35.66
|35.96
|35.34
|483 906
|MTF CBOE
|9 030
|35.59
|35.90
|35.30
|321 378
|MTF Turquoise
|2 100
|35.62
|35.88
|35.50
|74 802
|MTF Aquis
|2 300
|35.65
|35.88
|35.54
|81 995
|6 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|12 768
|34.97
|35.62
|34.62
|446 497
|MTF CBOE
|8 670
|34.91
|35.56
|34.66
|302 670
|MTF Turquoise
|1 771
|35.07
|35.22
|34.76
|62 109
|MTF Aquis
|1 989
|35.07
|35.22
|34.72
|69 754
|Total
|125 763
|35.74
|36.56
|34.62
|4 494 704
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 200 shares during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 April 2022
|900
|35.34
|35.40
|35.30
|31 806
|4 April 2022
|800
|35.90
|36.00
|35.80
|28 720
|5 April 2022
|5 000
|35.65
|36.00
|35.28
|178 250
|6 April 2022
|3 500
|34.81
|35.20
|34.54
|121 835
|Total
|10 200
|-
|-
|-
|360 611
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 March 2022
|3 000
|35.74
|36.00
|35.70
|107 220
|1 April 2022
|3 600
|36.02
|36.50
|35.60
|129 672
|4 April 2022
|400
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|14 560
|5 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|7 000
|-
|-
|-
|251 452
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 132 shares.
On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
