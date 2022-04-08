eLearning Brothers Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that eLearning Brothers is living their mission, providing better learning experiences.

“ELB is an expert in developing world-class learning experiences for employees and extended enterprise environments. Through their unique and innovative approach, ELB can assist any organization in creating and delivering highly impactful and engaging learning that delivers breakthrough individual and organizational performance. ELB is a market leader, offering a full suite of integrated content development and delivery technologies, extensive content libraries, and the ability to create custom content for any business need. Organizations looking for a single-source provider to transform their learning should consider ELB”, said Brandon Hall Group’s Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst, Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding eLearning Brothers and the market they operate in. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated eLearning Brothers’ product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire eLearning Brothers organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

“We are excited to be included in the Preferred Provider Program and aligned with the Brandon Hall Group. They are a tremendous resource and force in the Learning industry to help it grow and thrive,” said Andrew Scivally, Co-Founder & CEO of eLearning Brothers.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms eLearning Brothers’ offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 workers and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights into Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers offers products and services that help organizations create better learning experiences. Using our industry-leading solutions, organizations can create and deploy effective and engaging learning.

Our suite of products and services includes custom learning design and development, learning platforms, and development tools for creating interactive mobile learning, virtual reality, video-based coaching, and gaming learning experiences that rock.