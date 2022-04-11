Applied Materials Announces 2022 Supplier Excellence Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2022 Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.



“Having deep engagements throughout the supply chain is more critical than ever as we work together in new ways to address the current and future needs of the semiconductor industry,” said Dr. Gino Addiego, Senior Vice President of Semiconductor Global Operations and Corporate Quality at Applied Materials. “Applied thanks all its suppliers, particularly those receiving 2022 Supplier Excellence Awards, for their tremendous support and collaboration.”

The following 15 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

BriskHeat Corporation

Buckley Systems Limited

ETLA Limited

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

HIWIN Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics, a Division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Marketech International Corporation

Photon Control, a Division of MKS Instruments

Richport Technology

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Techno Quartz Inc.

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

Greene Tweed

Excellence in New Product Introduction

NorCal Engineering Inc.

TRUMPF Huettinger

Excellence in Quality

Ultra Clean Technologies Corporation

