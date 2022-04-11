Jessica Skon new CEO of BTS Group and Philios Andreou new Deputy CEO

English Swedish

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has appointed Jessica Skon as new CEO of BTS Group. She is currently CEO of BTS North America, and will succeed Henrik Ekelund, who will remain CEO until Jessica takes over.

Philios Andreou has been appointed as new Deputy CEO. He is currently responsible for BTS Other Markets.

Both will take their new jobs on May, 16.

Henrik Ekelund has, after 36 years as founder and CEO of BTS Group, chosen to hand over the day-to-day operational responsibility as CEO.

“The timing of the succession is well chosen, given BTS’ strong position, very positive development and bright future prospects,” says Henrik Ekelund.

The Board has appointed Skon and Andreou due to their deep experience of BTS, their very strong track record as leaders, and how they through innovation have been key leaders in the overall growth of BTS. They complement each other well, leading both developed and emerging markets, and have shown very strong results in client development, people engagement and profitability management.

“BTS is growing rapidly with eighteen record quarters in a row, not counting the year of the pandemic 2020. We will continue this growth journey for many years ahead,” says Jessica Skon. “BTS is a successful company today, and we have so much more opportunity to grow and develop.”

Jessica Skon is 45 years old, lives in San Francisco and has worked at BTS since 1999. Philios Andreou is 54 years old, lives in Bilbao and has worked at BTS since 2003.

“Jessica Skon and Philios Andreou have shown outstanding leadership during many years in BTS. They have both created rapid, sustainable growth and profit increase in their units. Their energy, experience and creativity means that the company can gear up the tempo further,” says Henrik Ekelund.

“Henrik Ekelund has shown a very long-term oriented leadership with a strong focus on BTS people and customers. He has built a strong and winning culture of freedom and responsibility – combining high performance, big heart and joy. The results are high and enduring profitable growth and good shareholder value,” says Reinhold Geijer, Chairman of the Board.

BTS has about 1,100 employees located in 34 offices in six continents. Since the IPO in June of 2001, the company’s revenues have grown on average 13 percent per year and the result has grown with 17 percent per year. The total return on the BTS stock during these 21 years has been 3,000 percent, equal to a yearly average return of 18%.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Ekelund

Outgoing President and CEO

+41 79 425 0177

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 11, 2022, at 19:00 CET.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment