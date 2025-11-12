Correction of the outlook for 2025 in BTS Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2025

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, November 12, 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, publishes updated interim reports where typos in the outlook have been corrected.

The correct outlook is that for the full year 2025, Group earnings are expected to be significantly worse than previous year, which deviates from the outlook communicated in the previous interim report, where the result was expected to be worse than the previous year.

However, the Group's revenue is not expected to be significantly worse for the full year, which was incorrectly stated in the previous version.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment