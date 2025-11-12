BTS Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2025

Focus remains on BTS North America turnaround, intensified sales efforts in BTS Other markets, and AI innovation in a challenging market

July 1 – September 30, 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 626 (657). Currency adjusted growth was 3%, where of -1% was organic.

EBITA decreased 25% to MSEK 45 (60).

EBITA margin was 7.2 (9.2) %.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 12 (190). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax decreased 48% to MSEK 12 (24). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.69 (9.78). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share decreased 44% to SEK 0.69 (1.23). 1)

January 1 – September 30, 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,993 (2,006). Currency adjusted growth was 4%, where of 1% was organic.

EBITA decreased 18% to MSEK 188 (229).

EBITA margin was 9.5 (11.4) %.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 77 (303). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out 2024, the profit after tax decreased 29% to MSEK 77 (109). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.05 (15.64). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out 2024, earnings per share decreased 28% to SEK 4.05 (5.62). 1)

“Focus remains on building a stronger business for the long-term, through strong measures”

Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2025

We see clear signs of operational improvements but foresee revenue decline in BTS North America in the fourth quarter and continued currency headwinds. Full year 2025 revenue and earnings are therefore expected to be significantly worse than 2024.

Jul–Sep 2025 Jul–Sep 2024 Jan–Sep 2025 Jan–Sep 2024 Oct–Sep 2024/2025 Jan–Dec 2024 Net sales 626 657 1,993 2,006 2,790 2,802



Currency adjusted growth 3% 8% 4% 6% 4% 5% EBITA 45 60 188 229 324 365 EBITA margin 7.2% 9.2% 9.5% 11.4% 11.6% 13.0% EBIT 27 43 133 180 250 298 EBIT margin 4.3% 6.5% 6.6% 9.0% 9.0% 10.6% Profit after tax 12 190 77 303 161 387 Profit after tax, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 12 24 77 109 159 191 Cash flow from operating activities



100 147 3 164 225 386 Earnings per share, SEK 2) 0.69 9.78 4.05 15.64 8.37 19.93



Earnings per share, SEK, excl. reversed earn-out

provision 1) 2) 0.69 1.23 4.05 5.62 8.30 9.84 Net debt (+) / net cash (–) 62 -128 62 -128 62 -282 Number of employees (EOP) 1,1623) 1,182 1,1623) 1,182 1,1623) 1,172

During the third quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of Netmind was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 166. During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 29. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal. Before and after dilution of shares. Acquisitions since the end of the third quarter previous year, have brought in 43 new employees.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:30 CET on November 12, 2025.

About BTS Group

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment