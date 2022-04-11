Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2022 totaled $159.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $76.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.8 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of March 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 23,468 Global Discovery 2,061 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 14,451 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,628 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,385 Non-U.S. Growth 17,446 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,220 China Post-Venture 199 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,135 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,741 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 32,556 International Explorer3 25 Global Value Team Global Value 25,663 Select Equity 410 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,026 Credit Team High Income 7,888 Credit Opportunities 128 Floating Rate 51 Developing World Team Developing World 6,197 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,803 Antero Peak Hedge 1,121 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 159,622

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $87 million

3 Effective March 30, 2022, the International Small Cap Value strategy was renamed the International Explorer strategy.

