Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2022 totaled $159.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $76.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
   
As of March 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$23,468 
Global Discovery 2,061 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 14,451 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,628 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,385 
Non-U.S. Growth 17,446 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,220 
China Post-Venture 199 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,135 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,741 
Value Income 10 
International Value Team  
International Value 32,556 
International Explorer3 25 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 25,663 
Select Equity 410 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,026 
Credit Team  
High Income 7,888 
Credit Opportunities 128 
Floating Rate 51 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 6,197 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,803 
Antero Peak Hedge 1,121 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 10 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$159,622 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $87 million
3 Effective March 30, 2022, the International Small Cap Value strategy was renamed the International Explorer strategy.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.