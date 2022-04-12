OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference, April 20, 2022

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – April 12, 2022 –, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets 18th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Miami, Florida on April 19-21, 2022.



OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific), and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s market leadership in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires the highest level of performance in the most challenging of environments “without compromise.”

Management will also discuss the company’s strengthening financial performance, with its recently reported annual 2021 revenue up 19% to a record $62.0 million and record net income of $2.3 million. The company also announced it expects revenue of approximately $16.8 million in Q1 2022, representing a 26% growth over the first quarter of 2021.

To view and participate in the live presentation, please register here.

A replay of the presentation will be available the following day here and on the company’s website at www.onestopsystems.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for revenue growth generated by new products and design wins and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



