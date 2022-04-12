Cannabix Technologies to Present at International Association for Chemical Testing (IACT) Conference in Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that it will be presenting at the International Association for Chemical Testing (IACT) conference in mid-April 2022. Cannabix’s Dr. Jared Boock Ph.D., will be presenting on THC Breath Testing Technology and Instrumentation and the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technologies at the conference workshop session. IACT is composed of various governmental agency personnel involved in chemical testing related to traffic safety. IACT members are scientific and criminal justice professionals, including forensic scientists, regulatory inspectors, and law enforcement personnel with representatives from a majority of states and international members. IACT has standing committees to address various areas including legislation, training, new equipment and procedures and manufacturers of breath testing equipment.



Version 4.0 THCBA Update

The Company is also pleased to report that it has shipped new version 4.0 THC Breath Analyzers (THCBA) to select beta-site locations, replacing the previous version 3.0. Broader field testing and clinical testing to establish V4.0 benchmark standards are in development with this new device. This updated device has new sensor apparatus design and several related hardware improvements.

The THCBA is a drug screening device for various markets who are seeking a way to quickly (in less than 5 minutes), easily and non-invasively test for recent use of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. The THCBA consists of a handheld device and protective case which houses a sterilization module, sample preparation stage, device recovery station and integrated battery charging system.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that its development of marijuana breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.



