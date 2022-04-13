Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for Theo & Mila (Oakville, ON) whose acro gymnastics routine and partner trust stunned the judges
  • Kardinal called singer Kellie Loder (St. John’s, NFLD) a ‘megastar’ after their authenticity shone through in their unique rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love”
  • Howie praised the comedy of Graham Chittenden (Brantford, ON), with Lilly calling him a phenomenal storyteller
  • Pole artist Matt Ryan (Montréal, QC) wowed the judges with his artistry and strength, even getting Howie on stage to try out the apparatus
  • Singer and pianist Simone Soman (Waterdown, ON) performed a powerful cover of “Angel” giving the musician, who has been blind since birth, a standing ovation

Cédrick & Manu – Dancers

Gatineau, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Graham Chittenden – Comedian

Brantford, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Graham Chittenden’s Performance HERE

Kai Marks – Dancer

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Kai Marks’ Performance HERE

Kellie Loder – Singer

St. John’s, NFLD

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Kellie Loder’s Performance HERE

Matt Ryan – Pole Artist

Montréal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Matt Ryan’s Performance HERE

Men of Klub Kave – Dance Troupe

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Michael Daniels – Singer

Kelowna, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Michael Daniels’ Performance HERE

Sean & Alana – Hand-to-Hand Acrobatics

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Simone Soman – Singer 

Waterdown, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Simone Soman’s Performance HERE

Theo & Mila – Acro Gymnastics 

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Theo & Mila’s Performance HERE

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

