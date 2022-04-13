SIOS Technology Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.



SIOS makes software solutions that provide high availability and disaster protection (HA/DR) for mission-critical applications, databases, and ERPs, such as SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. SIOS simplifies IT resilience with products that are uniquely designed to provide complete configuration flexibility, reduce IT complexity and enable cost-saving protection.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize SIOS as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

“SIOS’ Customer Experience Team is uniquely challenged to deliver immediate issue resolution in an environment where the issue may originate in IT infrastructure areas unrelated to SIOS products,” explained Masahiro Arai, chief operating officer, SIOS Technology. “This team is staffed by highly experienced well-trained professionals with a deep understanding of the entire IT infrastructure environment – both on premises and in AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP public clouds. I am so proud of this team and the entire SIOS organization dedicated to supporting our customers across all departments and honored to receive this prestigious recognition for excellence in customer service.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

