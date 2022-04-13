PCCA Partners with KUNESA to Offer Turnkey Lab Design and Construction Services for Compounding Pharmacies

Houston, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, a Houston-based, FDA-registered supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients and technical consulting to pharmacies, health care institutions and outsourcing facilities, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with KUNESA, the world leader in integrated pharmacy, lab and front-end design and fixtures. This partnership brings together the leaders in pharmacy compounding and state-of-the-art pharmacy design, allowing PCCA members to save on design and construction costs while improving their operational efficiencies.

The U.S. Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) updated General Chapter USP 800 on December 1, 2019, to set standards for the safe handling of hazardous drugs to minimize the risk of exposure to healthcare personnel, patients and the environment. The specifications set forth in this chapter are prompting many pharmacies across the U.S. to redesign their facilities.

“KUNESA truly understands the ins and outs of nonsterile, hazardous and nonhazardous drug compounding, so our pharmacy members can rest assured their facility is in compliance with USP 800 specifications,” said PCCA Vice President of Sales and Marketing Menia Costopoulos. “We are excited to provide our members the opportunity to access KUNESA’s elegant design options at preferred pricing when remodeling or upgrading their work environments.”

KUNESA offers customized, space-saving design solutions for the entire pharmacy operation, including the prescription-filling area, front-end, durable medical equipment area, compounding lab, wellness center, med spa and more. After enlisting its services, most KUNESA clients are able to significantly grow their sales in prescriptions as well as high-margin, front-end products, such as skin care, cosmeceuticals and nutritional supplements, by more than 100 percent within the first few months. Also, they are able to increase the ratio of front-end to prescription sales from the customary 1 to 3 percent to more than 15 percent.

Other advantages of working with KUNESA:

Compact drug storage systems reduce the pharmacy footprint area by about 50 percent, allowing for a much more efficient operation.

All lab materials and surfaces exceed USP 800 specifications.

Unique design allows pharmacies to partner with higher-margin OTC brands to become the health care and wellness destination of choice for customers.

Customized electrical, ceiling, lighting and floor plans are included at no additional cost.

Planning services include architectural 3D renderings and a 360-degree 3D walkthrough.

“Our specialists look forward to helping PCCA member compounding pharmacies differentiate themselves from their competitors and secure their position as a top healthcare and wellness destination by significantly increasing attractiveness and efficiency in all areas of their operation,” said KUNESA LLC Managing Partner Johannes M. Heine, MBA.

PCCA members can learn more about working with KUNESA at bit.ly/pcca-kunesa.

ABOUT KUNESA

KUNESA is the world leader in pharmacy design. Over the last 50 years, KUNESA has helped more than 8,000 independent pharmacies in over 35 countries, including more than 50 compounding pharmacies in the United States, become even more successful. Learn more and see design solutions at bit.ly/kunesa-pharmacy.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Attachment