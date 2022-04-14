Servus Credit Union is ranked #1 in Canada on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union ranks #1 in Canada on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2022 climbing up from second on the same list in 2021.



“We are honoured to be ranked best bank in Canada in 2022,” said Ian Burns, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “We stood with our members and supported them during one of the most difficult economic downturns last year. This ranking reflects the hard work of our employees.”

The ranking is based on results from global surveys completed by Forbes’ partner, Statista, which asked customers for their opinions on their banking relationships. Respondents were asked to rate banks in which they had opened a checking or savings account based on five criteria: trust, terms & conditions, customer service, digital service, and financial advice.

“I believe that what sets us apart from other financial institutions is our member-centric focus. This accomplishment inspires us to boldly take on what will be required to lead in the rapidly changing financial services industry,” said Burns.

The World’s Best Banks 2022 was announced on April 13, 2022 and is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

