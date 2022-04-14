HYCU® Hits the 2022 CRN® Storage 100

Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Storage 100 list and one of the 20 Coolest Data Protection companies. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.

In the past twelve months, HYCU has added more than 100 global partners across resell, distribution and service provider channels. With the recent introduction of the Global PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Program, recognized by CRN as a 5-Star Partner Program, HYCU continues to deliver innovation and services to meet partner demands. With a 500% growth in partner registrations and 300% growth in channel-led opportunities, HYCU is committed to solving its partners’ customers most challenging multi-cloud data protection challenges.

“Our partners success is HYCU’s success. At HYCU, we fundamentally believe that there is a different way to deliver multi-cloud data protection, solve the greatest challenges presented by insidious events like ransomware and delight both partners and customers,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Recognition like this latest accolade from CRN, make everything that we do worthwhile. Thank you CRN for this latest acknowledgement. We are thrilled to be a CRN Storage 100 Data Protection Company. And, none of this would have been possible without the tireless work of so many HYCUers and our partners. 2022 continues to be a milestone year, and, in many ways, we are only just getting started.”

“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,100 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

