Physical Rehabilitation Network Expands Senior Leadership Team with a Focus on Clinical Excellence and Talent Acquisition

Carlsbad, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization based in California, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Brett Windsor as Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and Excellence and Brandon Prideaux as Head of Talent Acquisition. With the addition of these leaders, PRN is poised to accelerate delivery of its value-driven care model while continuing to develop and diversify clinician opportunities for the organization across its 16-state national network.

“We are honored to welcome such experienced and respected leaders like Brett [Windsor] and Brandon [Prideaux],” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “As PRN and the PT industry continue to see record demand for care, our focus on attracting top-tier talent and growing our overall clinical excellence program is more important than ever to meet these needs. Both experts have the know-how that’ll help us build for the future while continuing our core focus around care delivery and professional growth.”

Brett Windsor, PT, MPA, PhD, MPA, OCS, FAAOMPT, applies more than 25 years of experience leading clinical innovations and quality patient care delivery programs. Windsor is also a published author, with his main research interest being musculoskeletal PT, particularly the relationship between clinical reasoning and the development of objectively measurable expertise. Under Windsor’s leadership, PRN’s clinical development program will align its clinicians with the best evidence-based methods and resources while helping to minimize variability in care. The program also seeks to spark innovation and career development opportunities through treatment roadmaps and methods intended to push PRN’s clinicians further in their career.

“I am excited for this opportunity to help build a clinical excellence solution that will allow our clinical teams to further prioritize, develop and build clinical skillsets,” said Windsor. “PRN has staked its claim as the clinically-led, premier regional provider of outpatient physical therapy across the nation, and I look forward to playing a key role alongside experienced leaders like Brandon [Prideaux] in helping write the next chapter in the company’s story.”

Brandon Prideaux brings over 12 years of experience working in healthcare recruiting, including 10 years in leadership capacity. Recently, he was the Division Director of Talent Acquisition for HCA healthcare, overseeing the recruitment process for 16 Tennessee and Kentucky hospitals. In his new role, PRN will look to Prideaux to build and scale the company’s talent acquisition, career development, and internal talent mobility initiatives. Prideaux will also lead the development and execution of PRN’s employment brand strategy.

“The opportunity to join PRN and help carry on its mission and people-first focus is an honor," said Prideaux. “What I admire most about PRN is its unyielding commitment to placing its team members and culture at the forefront of their success. I am truly excited to work with the clinical and corporate teams to realize our vision for the next phase of PRN’s talent acquisition and development efforts.”

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

