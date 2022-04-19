Camfil Air Filtration New Resource for Commercial Bakeries Healthier Employees and Safer Food

Riverdale, NJ, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Production processes in commercial bakeries can generate high volumes of flour dust and other particles around the equipment and even throughout the facility. Maintaining proper indoor air quality is needed to protect food from contamination and minimize health risks for workers. This is best achieved by using appropriate air filtration and ventilation.

The new resource for commercial bakers covers:

Dust Dangers in Commercial Bakeries

Bioaerosol Hazards in Commercial Bakeries

Managing Air Filtration and Airflow in Commercial Bakeries

Air Cleaning Solutions Best Suited for Commercial Bakeries

How Camfil CamCleaner Clears Bakery Facility Air With Case Studies

Read the full web resource here:

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why at every step of the way—from design to delivery and across the product life cycle —we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways—so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/.

Commercial Bakeries can contact the nearest Camfil Location here https://cleanair.camfil.us/locations/

