Vislink and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark Announce Reseller Agreement

Mt. Olive, NJ, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, has signed a partnership agreement with Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC (hereinafter “COMARK”), a manufacturer and supplier of DTV transmitters, encoding systems, and associated field services for 50 years. This agreement appoints COMARK as an authorized reseller, integrator, and service provider of Vislink’s high quality, reliable, real time video communication solutions for NextGenTV deployments. COMARK will be focusing its NextGenTV solutions on the North American broadcast DTV market.

COMARK re-launched Comark Digital Services (CDS) in 2018 to assist customers with navigating their migration from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0. CDS currently operates a full laboratory for equipment testing, integration, and customer demonstrations, providing market-leading solutions with best-of-breed technology and system expertise to help customers jump into the exciting possibilities offered by the new DTV standard.

With this new agreement, COMARK and CDS will offer Vislink’s ATSC 3.0 ready digital video microwave system: IPLink 3.0. This new system allows the broadcaster to smoothly migrate from the traditional ASI transport platform to a future IP-centric system architecture. The IPLink system delivers ultra-high linear RF output performance coupled with the reliability that LDPC forward error correction affords in controlling errors in data transmissions over long or unreliable microwave paths. Vislink will be showcasing the IPLink 3.0 system at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27 in booth #C7508.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with COMARK,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Their long heritage of innovation and deep relationships in the broadcast space make them the ideal partner for introducing our IP Link 3.0 system to the widest range of broadcasting organizations. We specifically designed IP Link to help contribute to the transformation from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0 by enabling immersive and interactive experiences for viewers, as well as opportunities for more efficient business models and avenues for monetization for broadcasters.”

“We have already provided, integrated, and deployed several NextGenTV solutions to broadcast customers,” says Joe Turbolski, VP of Sales & Marketing, at COMARK. “The new agreement with Vislink allows us to also supply market leading solutions for broadcasters’ IP connectivity requirements in both MFN and SFN ATSC 3.0 architectures.”

For more information on Vislink IPLink 3.0, please click here. Visit the Vislink NAB 2022 Event Page to find out more about the wide variety of solutions that Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will be featuring at NAB, obtain a guest pass, book a meeting and more.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

For 50 years COMARK has been synonymous with broadcast expertise and innovation. A trusted partner to the world’s leading broadcasters, COMARK has pioneered many developments that have shaped the industry, leading innovation in IOT & MSDC-IOT technology, transistorized solid-state technology, Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP), and also winning multiple Emmy® Awards; and gaining numerous patents in technologies that have become fundamental to broadcasting. COMARK is now building on this great heritage with the release of an entirely new range of transmission products for terrestrial television broadcasting, and state-of-the-art products for scientific/industrial RF applications. With thousands of active COMARK transmission systems deployed worldwide and a global support presence, COMARK plans to continue to develop technologies for the future, with efficient performance initiatives that improve coverage and save power. Information about products from Hitachi-Comark is available at www.comarktv.com.

