NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced management’s participation in the following investor conferences in April 2022.



BISNOW National Cannabis Real Estate Summit in Chicago, IL

“A Deep Dive into the Real Estate Behind the Reefer Panel”

Moderated by Laurie Parfitt, LKP Impact Consulting

April 20th, 1:30 p.m. CT

Register here.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Virtual Conference

April 20th, 10:30 a.m. ET

Register here.

Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Miami, FL

Exclusive interview with Anthony Coniglio, NewLake’s, President and CIO

Moderated by Joseph Cioffi, Davis and Gilbert LLP

April 21st, 10:10 a.m. ET

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your BISNOW, Sequire or Benzinga representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254