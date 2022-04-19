Sea to Sky Community Services welcomes $30K gift from Primacorp towards their Community Employment Program

Squamish, BC, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chung family, and their organization Primacorp Ventures, have a long legacy of advocating for employment inclusivity through Joe’s Table Cafe. Following the announcement of their $30,000 gift to the Sea to Sky Community Services’ (SSCS) Community and Employment Services, an intimate cheque presentation ceremony was held April 7th, 2022.

Sea to Sky Community Services (SSCS) is a charitable organization that provides over 40 social service programs for individuals and families to build healthier communities throughout the Sea to Sky Corridor. Executive Director of SSCS, Jaye Russell, expressed that Primacorp’s gift supports the organization’s mission to serve the community. “Our Community and Employment Services are very dear to our hearts because we know it creates unprecedented opportunities for individuals who might otherwise struggle to have productive and meaningful employment,” Russell said. “We know it is changing lives for the better.”

Primacorp has been a partner of Quest University since 2020. In 2021, Primacorp collaborated with SSCS to staff their new Quest University location of Joe’s Table Café, a social enterprise committed to providing fulfilling employment to as many people with cognitive disabilities as possible. Quest’s Dean of Academics Dr. Halia Valladares Montemayor joined the Chung Family saying, “It is a pleasure to witness our partner’s Primacorp donation to our Squamish community. This donation has a positive impact on Quest University as well, since Joe's Table Cafe employees are trained by the Sea to Sky Community Services Society.”

With the support of Primacorp’s donation, SSCS will offer a wide range of programs including general life-skills and nutrition classes and encourage entrepreneurial efforts through offerings such as the Coastal Cooks Program, Baking Club, and Food Kits initiative.

Peter Chung stated that he is thankful to the organization and appreciates their work to empower people with disabilities like his late son Joseph. “While this type of work is hard, it is a labour of love,” Chung said. “When my son was looking for a job, we couldn’t find a program like the employment program offered at SSCS. It would have been so beneficial for him.”

Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education with a primary focus on changing lives through education, service, and care. Dedicated to creating meaningful employment for individuals with cognitive disabilities and a strong advocator for autism awareness, Primacorp Ventures participates in a variety of community initiatives and philanthropist work. Primacorp Ventures Inc.

