NFM Lending Sponsors Athletes Serving Athletes RunFest 2022

Linthicum, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, April 18, 2022 – NFM Lending is proud to sponsor ASA RunFest 2022, benefiting Athletes Serving Athletes (ASA). The 5K run & 1K walk will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Hunt Valley, MD. NFM is sponsoring this event for the first time.

"It's an honor for the entire NFM Family to be part of ASA Runfest this year," said NFM President Jan Ozga. "NFM recently became a partner with ASA, and it has been a humbling experience. Watching athletes with limited mobility participate in mainstream running events leaves you speechless. ASA reminds us that our sole purpose in life is to be of service to others. We live in a world that needs more effort and kindness from everyone. Dave Slomkowski has created an organization that allows everyone the opportunity to give back to their community."

"We are grateful for NFM's desire to connect with our organization and help make a difference in the lives of our athletes living with limited mobility," said Julia Kardian, ASA COO. "NFM's support as a Diamond partner empowers our athletes to train and race, bringing them such joy. NFM is a part of our family now and helps bring our mission to fruition through their support at RunFest, the ASA Open, and as the title sponsor for our 15th anniversary Bull Roast Bash. Thank you NFM for believing in the impact ASA can bring to our communities and choosing to partner with us."

ASA's mission is to "elevate the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility by empowering them to train for and participate in mainstream running events." By creating an accessible space for athletes and their supporters, ASA fosters belonging and dignity within the physically challenged community. In addition, their expansive network of Wingmen volunteers provides moral support and the extra push athletes need to cross the finish line. ASA holds races throughout the year in Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, with RunFest being their largest fundraising event.

NFM Lending is proud to partner with ASA and promote its vision of inclusivity and connectedness.

NFM Lending is committed to supporting charities and nonprofits that better the communities they serve. NFM is also involved in charitable efforts with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Gary Sinise Foundation, and Greater Baltimore Urban League to name a few.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

