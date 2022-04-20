Amobee Expands Video-Led Company Strategy Through Global Partnership with SeenThis to Deliver Adaptive Streaming Advertising at Scale

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fast-evolving demand of video advertising formats underlines brands’ desire to deliver an enhanced and highly-engaging consumer experience throughout the digital publishers and media owner ecosystem. However, agencies and advertisers continually face three prominent limitations of video advertising: limited supply, compressed videos, compressed video file sizes, and high CPMs. To address each limitation, a brand must balance video quality and fast load times, KPIs and CPM costs, alongside scalable but targeted audience strategies. United in delivering a solution that alleviates all of these, the Amobee and SeenThis partnership allows brands to deploy their high-quality video assets within SeenThis creatives across Amobee’s global scale of supply and publisher partners.



This relationship is in line with Amobee's ongoing focus on video advertising, which has underlined the necessity of providing a premium video experience in all environments, even those that haven't traditionally been used for video assets, such as display. This, combined with Amobee’s expertise in delivering highly relevant contextual ads using its own proprietary tool, Brand Intelligence, enables advertisers to drive engagement more effectively.



“We see a future where there is no divide between branding and performance campaigns, but rather a spectrum of media formats aimed at driving core business KPIs — all of which must deliver a high-quality consumer experience. Our partnership with SeenThis not only exceeds these ambitions to drive performance for consumers and brands alike, but also does so under sustainable and environmentally-friendly impacts,” says Piper Heitzler, Head of Growth, EMEA at Amobee.



SeenThis’ groundbreaking screen experience enables advertisers to stream high-quality video creatives on display across the programmatic ecosystem, without concern of ad load times and creative sizing. Due to the technological efficiencies of SeenThis end to end setup, delivering highly-engaging creatives within the scale of display ensures that no ad views are lost owing to slow load times or loading out of screen, promising a more sustainable advertising ecosystem when Amobee delivers the global volume of ad impressions that they do.



“With SeenThis’ technology, advertisers are able to publish high-resolution video content to create more innovative, engaging, and efficient display ads — without changing their workflows or their existing ways of working. At the same time, Amobee will reduce the amount of data needed to deliver high-quality video files, increasing site performance while delivering greener campaigns for their clients,” says Thomas Houge, CCO at SeenThis.



About Amobee



Founded in 2005, Amobee is an advertising platform that understands how people consume content. Our goal is to optimize outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Through our platform, we help customers further their audience development, optimize their cross channel performance across all TV, connected TV, and digital media, and drive new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world.



About SeenThis



Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128