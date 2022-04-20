2022 TRU Staffing Partners Scholarship Recipients Announced

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the recipients of scholarships for 2022. The one-time scholarships will be awarded to 44 future leaders in privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity looking to further their careers with education and training.



“The TRU Scholarship Program brings together the industry’s collective might to make a significant impact on the future of the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries,” said Jared Coseglia, TRU Staffing Partners Founder & CEO. “We are thrilled to have support from our partners and our advisory board members in this important initiative creating opportunities and pathways for success for these deserving scholars.”

Congratulations to this year’s winners, who demonstrated the right mix of attitude, aptitude, and ambition to take the next step in their careers:

ACEDS, a division of The BARBRI Group: CEDS certification package: Jill Ragan eDEx, Ediscovery Executive Certificate Program: Dionne M. Lackey Jonathan Daniel Melendez

International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) — CCPA Training Bundle: Joshua Stadtlander-Miller

iCONECT Project Manager & Analytics Administrator Certifications & prerequisites: Sheila Grela Morgana Buell Marie Schrauger Haneen Aslan

Nuix North America, Inc: Nuix Workstation Data Discovery Core & Specialist: Krista Severino Nuix Discovery End User: Westley Harper Nuix Workstation Forensic Practitioner Foundations & Core: Nikita Brown Speed

Open Text World 2022: Bryan Kurpierz Salma Debar

Paraben Corporation – Mobile Fast Track 3-Day Training & Software License: Peter Heurich Anteneda Toney

Privacy Ref: Privacy Program Management (CIPM): Hal Snedden Charlene Catalane U.S. Private-Sector Privacy (CIPP/US): Ruth Cohen Kristine Kalanges

Relativity Relativity for beginners, including all-access passess to Relativity Fest, training sessions, and exams: Raeann Bromark Demetrio Timban

Relativity for Intermediates, including all-access passess to Relativity Fest, training sessions, and exams: Inge Anderson John Klein Altay Aslan Antonio Wynn

Reveal Online Reveal AI certification course: Anthony Harvey-Jones Tawana Shephard Katherine Moore Michelle McCune Angelo Ganno Alesia Smith Susan Schomburg Jennifer H. Bernstein Jerome Turner Online Reveal Review certification course: Quaneisha Barnett Makesha Nowell Gregory James Andrew Bikowski Paul Perricone Kimberly Almeida Nikki Rooney Stephanie Falcone James Sloat Diana Riglet



For a complete list of all scholarships offered this year, to sign up for notifications for the 2023 Scholarship Program, or to become a scholarship partner, visit the TRU Scholarship Program web site .

About the TRU Scholarship Program

The TRU Scholarship Program has been providing no-cost training and education for professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries since 2011. In that time, the TRU Scholarship Program has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling more than $300,000 in free education, certifications, and seminar and conference attendance. If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to become a scholarship partner, contact the TRU Scholarship Team at scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com .

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

