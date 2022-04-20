ARKO to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the markets open in the United States.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through May 18, 2022, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13729048.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fasREWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

