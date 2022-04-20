Cannabix Technologies Creates Contactless Alcohol Breath Detection Technology for Vehicles – Files Provisional Patent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that the Company has developed a cutting-edge Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer for vehicle cabins. The prototype Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (“CAB”) was developed by Cannabix after being approached by a Tier 1 global automobile parts manufacturing company seeking to source new technology that could be used in a contactless (no straw, no mouthpiece) method. The Company has entered into a non-disclosure agreement with the Tier 1 global automobile parts manufacturer. The first proof of concept prototype of the CAB has been developed for a vehicle cabin with specialized placement of such technology. Cannabix has used its years of experience in breath testing and breath capture technology for marijuana to rapidly develop a working CAB prototype, with a small enough footprint that could be developed for virtually any make or model vehicle. The Company has not entered into any contractual relationship for its CAB technology. The Company has filed a provisional patent application for its CAB technology.



The first CAB proof of concept prototype would allow for a driver to direct a breath sample towards a small orifice integrated into the cabin of a vehicle – in a completely contactless manner. The CAB is fundamentally different than existing alcohol interlock systems that require users to use a mouthpiece and directly blow into a handheld device that is connected to the vehicle usually with a cable. The Cannabix CAB has been designed for specific placement inside the vehicle cabin, however could be outfitted various locations in the vehicle cabin. The CAB provides a warning, pass or fail result along with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen for the driver to see. This kind of technology holds potential to be integrated with interlock systems and be used in many settings including automotive, heavy-duty equipment including heavy transport vehicles, watercraft and workplace monitoring.

In the United States, the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by the House of Representatives called for new cars to come equipped with technology that will detect alcohol in breath. The legislation directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to set new safety standards within three years for impaired driving safety equipment on all new vehicles (1) (2).

Manufacturers such as Volvo have experimented with offering alcohol-detection systems as optional equipment. A public-private partnership called the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) project is also testing their own system.

Readers are cautioned that, although the Company has achieved proof of concept prototype for the CAB, the testing method and device is still in the preapproval stage and accordingly the Company is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology will proceed to commercial use.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

