Ultimus Gains New Interval and Tender Fund Clients

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to announce its notable growth in the interval and tender funds sector in 2021 with the volume of clients it acquired. The growth trend has continued in 2022 with the launch of interval and tender funds for another three new clients: Fairway Capital Management, Lind Capital Partners, and an undisclosed registered investment advisor (RIA). Additionally, Ultimus has several more new clients in the queue prepping to launch funds over the next two quarters.

Due to the complexity of the investment strategies of each client, an established yet flexible skillset is required to structure these funds for a ‘40 Act, which regulates the establishment, operations, and reporting requirements for public investment funds.

For Lind Capital Partners, Ultimus helped launched an interval fund, for which it converted two limited partnerships into the fund. Ultimus assisted Lind by merging private funds into a new registered product offering, allowing Lind to expand its distribution footprint and help grow its assets under management.

Ultimus also helped create a distinct tender offer fund for Fairway Capital Management which is now one of the only a few firms providing exposure to venture capital investments.

Ultimus’ third major new client is an RIA seeking to provide a more efficient vehicle for clients. For this particular firm, Ultimus assisted in the development of the fund as an allocation vehicle. This fund will provide all of the firm’s clients with more efficient investing process enabling their clients’ easier access to alternative investment options.

A spokesperson for Lind said, “Ultimus was a crucial partner for our conversion from a private fund to an interval fund. Their expertise, experience, and support allowed us to create a fund to support our client’s needs and enable us to grow our business in a segment of the market where we would otherwise not have a means to access.”

A Fairway spokesperson said, “Ultimus’ support streamlined the launch of our fund, from their knowledge regarding the product features to ensure all regulatory requirements were considered. This is an important benefit for our clients in meeting their financial goals.”

Focused on delivering a client-centric experience, Ultimus has the talent, experience and technology to easily scale offerings for both registered and private fund businesses. With $400 billion AUA in the registered and private funds, Ultimus is flexible enough to customize fund solutions for clients and is able to provide a hybrid servicing model between the private and registered spaces.

“We are unique in our ability to provide solutions through our modern servicing platforms, proprietary technology, industry leading talent and our high-touch consultative service delivery model for the administration needs of small, mid and large fund sponsors, pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions,” said Gary Harris , Ultimus’ Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Business Development.

Nick Darsch , Senior Vice President, Business Development at Ultimus adds: “These three clients have complex investment strategies that require a high level of experience and skill to launch and service. Our goal at Ultimus is to continually build and expand our technology and services so that we are offering what we believe to be best-in-class solutions for our clients. We not only seek to earn the new client’s business but help them to flourish and support them as they launch additional products — whether the client is a startup or a billion-dollar organization, we are the right partner for complex fund launches.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 850 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .



