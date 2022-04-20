New Vishay Intertechnology Position Sensor Delivers High Performance in Miniature Size for Military and Industrial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new miniature position sensor with a small 12.7 mm outer diameter that delivers higher accuracy and resolution than competing devices in the same size while offering increased reliability and durability for the harsh operating environments of military and industrial applications. The Vishay MCB RAME012 rotational absolute magnetic encoder uses advanced contactless technology to achieve > 11-bit accuracy and 14-bit resolution while maintaining robustness against external magnetic fields, airborne pollution, vibration, mechanical shock, and changes in temperature. The device features a useful electrical angle of 360° and works over a temperature range of -40 °C to +105 °C.



The body design of the RAME012 — as well as its on-axis design, slim diameter, and light weight (< 11 g) — make it ideal for applications where little space is available, but an angular position needs to be detected with high accuracy. The device is available in a single-turn variant featuring an SSI output signal, with other mechanical and electrical interfaces also available on request.

With its SSI output and excellent performance / size ratio, the position sensor released today offers a perfect replacement for potentiometers in missile guidance systems, gimbals for optical balls and missile seekers, positioning systems for small industrial actuators (servo drives), and the multidimensional mechanical measurement of surfaces using 3D probes.

The key advantages of the RAME012 are:

High accuracy > 11 bits

Small outer diameter of 12.7 mm

SSI output

Plug-and-play operation, eliminating the need for calibration

Wide operating temperature range from -40 °C to +105 °C

Stainless steel body

This technology architecture provides the best performance with safety guarantees.

Samples and production quantities of the RAME012 are available now, with a lead time of 20 weeks for larger orders. Customers may request samples by sending an email to mcbprecisionpot@vishay.com.

