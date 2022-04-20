ACM Research to Release First Quarter 2022 Preliminary Revenue Range on April 27, 2022 and Full Financial Results on May 6, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the first quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Securities and Exchange Commission.



ACM will release its full financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Friday, May 6, 2022. The company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: ACM First Quarter (ended March 31, 2022) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 6, 2022 Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID 4392303 to join the call.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (661) 567-1217 +1 (833) 562-0137 Hong Kong +852 58194851 +852 800966253 Mainland China +86 8008700169

+86 4006828609

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 13, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 4392303.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (404) 537-3406 +1 (855) 859-2056 Hong Kong +852 30114541 +852 800930800 Mainland China +86 8008703720

+86 4006837185

The live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

