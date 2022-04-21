AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2022 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2022 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday 13 May 2022 at 10:00 CET
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220513_7/
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 21 April 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act