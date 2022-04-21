Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.81-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 26.8%-
-Monthly Absorption Rate of 5.7-
-Backlog Units up 3% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 19% Year-Over-Year-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another quarter of outstanding results in the first quarter of 2022, highlighted by earnings of $0.81 per diluted share,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We came in at the high end or above our stated guidance for deliveries, average sales price and homebuilding gross margin percentage, once again demonstrating our ability to successfully execute through the operational challenges that persist in our industry. We also increased the dollar value of our backlog by 19% on a year-over-year basis, putting our company in a great position to deliver on our full-year guidance for 2022.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Tri Pointe remains focused on improving its operational and financial performance by executing on the strategic initiatives we have emphasized for several quarters now. These include the continued monetization of our long-dated California assets, the growth and build-out of our early-stage markets, a disciplined approach to land acquisition, further improvements to our cost structure across our homebuilding platform and a consistent stock repurchase program. We made progress on each of these fronts in the first quarter of 2022 and expect to see the continued benefits of these efforts in the years to come.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Tri Pointe remains focused on delivering long-term stockholder value by executing on these major initiatives and by capitalizing on the opportunities that our industry currently presents. We believe we have charted a path for continued success thanks to our strategic focus, our well-capitalized balance sheet and our seasoned management team, and I am excited for what the future holds for our company.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2022 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2021

  • Net income was $88.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $70.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue of $725.3 million compared to $716.7 million, an increase of 1%
    • New home deliveries of 1,099 homes compared to 1,126 homes, a decrease of 2%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $660,000 compared to $636,000, an increase of 4%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 26.8% compared to 23.9%, an increase of 290 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 29.3%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.1% compared to 11.4%, a decrease of 30 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,896 compared to 1,987, a decrease of 5%
  • Active selling communities averaged 111.5 compared to 113.3, a decrease of 2%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 17.0 orders (5.7 monthly) compared to 17.5 orders (5.8 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 6%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 3,955 homes compared to 3,825, an increase of 3%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.9 billion compared to $2.5 billion, an increase of 19%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $741,000 compared to $641,000, an increase of 16%
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 35.7% and 27.8%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2022
  • Repurchased 5,295,236 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $23.25 for an aggregate dollar amount of $123.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022
  • Ended the first quarter of 2022 with total liquidity of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $412.7 million and $568.0 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“While the housing industry experienced a material rise in mortgage rates during the first quarter of 2022, it did not dampen the demand for our homes as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.7 homes per community per month,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “We continued to see motivated buyers at our communities, particularly from the Millennial-aged cohort, which represents a significant pool of buyers for our industry. Other demand drivers include the persistent lack of existing home inventory, the ongoing migration to lower cost areas and a heightened desire for home ownership brought about by the pandemic. We believe these positive demand factors will propel the homebuilding industry forward for years to come.”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,300 and 1,500 homes at an average sales price between $670,000 and $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,500 and 6,800 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.7% to 10.2%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13728529. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022   2021  Change % Change
Operating Data: (unaudited)
Home sales revenue $725,251  $716,675  $8,576  1%
Homebuilding gross margin $194,591  $171,319  $23,272  14%
Homebuilding gross margin %  26.8%  23.9%  2.9%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*  29.3%  26.8%  2.5%  
SG&A expense $80,695  $81,809  $(1,114) (1)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue  11.1%  11.4%  (0.3)%  
Net income $88,499  $70,802  $17,697  25%
Adjusted EBITDA* $146,091  $126,080  $20,011  16%
Interest incurred $28,553  $21,179  $7,374  35%
Interest in cost of home sales $17,065  $20,678  $(3,613) (17)%
         
Other Data:        
Net new home orders  1,896   1,987   (91) (5)%
New homes delivered  1,099   1,126   (27) (2)%
Average sales price of homes delivered $660  $636  $24  4%
Cancellation rate  8%  6%  2%  
Average selling communities  111.5   113.3   (1.8) (2)%
Selling communities at end of period  116   117   (1) (1)%
Backlog (estimated dollar value) $2,929,187  $2,451,805  $477,382  19%
Backlog (homes)  3,955   3,825   130  3%
Average sales price in backlog $741  $641  $100  16%
         
  March 31, December 31,    
   2022   2021  Change % Change
Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited)      
Cash and cash equivalents $412,703  $681,528  $(268,825) (39)%
Real estate inventories $3,288,347  $3,054,743  $233,604  8%
Lots owned or controlled  41,828   41,675   153  0%
Homes under construction(1)  4,214   3,632   582  16%
Homes completed, unsold  25   27   (2) (7)%
Debt $1,338,050  $1,337,723  $327  0%
Stockholders’ equity $2,408,234  $2,447,621  $(39,387) (2)%
Book capitalization $3,746,284  $3,785,344  $(39,060) (1)%
Ratio of debt-to-capital  35.7%  35.3%  0.4%  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*  27.8%  21.1%  6.7%  
 
(1) Homes under construction included 98 and 85 models at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  March 31, December 31,
   2022   2021 
Assets (unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents $412,703  $681,528 
Receivables  116,749   116,996 
Real estate inventories  3,288,347   3,054,743 
Investments in unconsolidated entities  122,366   118,095 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  156,603   156,603 
Deferred tax assets, net  57,096   57,096 
Other assets  160,208   151,162 
Total assets $4,314,072  $4,336,223 
     
Liabilities    
Accounts payable $76,015  $84,854 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  490,877   466,013 
Loans payable  250,000   250,504 
Senior notes  1,088,050   1,087,219 
Total liabilities  1,904,942   1,888,590 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Equity    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 104,980,860 and 109,644,474 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  1,050   1,096 
Additional paid-in capital     91,077 
Retained earnings  2,407,184   2,355,448 
Total stockholders’ equity  2,408,234   2,447,621 
Noncontrolling interests  896   12 
Total equity  2,409,130   2,447,633 
Total liabilities and equity $4,314,072  $4,336,223 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022   2021 
Homebuilding:    
Home sales revenue $725,251  $716,675 
Land and lot sales revenue  1,597   1,523 
Other operations revenue  644   663 
Total revenues  727,492   718,861 
Cost of home sales  530,660   545,356 
Cost of land and lot sales  475   153 
Other operations expense  646   624 
Sales and marketing  32,239   40,460 
General and administrative  48,456   41,349 
Homebuilding income from operations  115,016   90,919 
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities  (55)  (13)
Other income, net  273   108 
Homebuilding income before income taxes  115,234   91,014 
Financial Services:    
Revenues  8,752   2,105 
Expenses  5,308   1,407 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities  46   2,691 
Financial services income before income taxes  3,490   3,389 
Income before income taxes  118,724   94,403 
Provision for income taxes  (30,225)  (23,601)
Net income  88,499   70,802 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (1,021)   
Net income available to common stockholders $87,478  $70,802 
Earnings per share    
Basic $0.82  $0.59 
Diluted $0.81  $0.59 
Weighted average shares outstanding    
Basic  107,326,911   119,355,252 
Diluted  108,197,485   120,086,573 


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022 2021
  New
Homes
Delivered
 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered
 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 70  $733  160  $665 
California 514   680  457   672 
Nevada 84   686  74   626 
Washington 72   972  78   1,001 
West total 740   714  769   699 
Colorado 43   626  40   602 
Texas 220   501  214   453 
Central total 263   521  254   477 
Maryland 29   579  58   546 
North Carolina 18   481  14   368 
South Carolina 10   397  4   290 
Virginia 39   782  27   730 
East total 96   624  103   560 
Total 1,099  $660  1,126  $636 
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022 2021
  Net New
Home
Orders
 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders
 Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona 215   13.3  261   15.2 
California 701   39.0  690   38.8 
Nevada 145   9.0  255   12.0 
Washington 48   3.0  71   4.5 
West total 1,109   64.3  1,277   70.5 
Colorado 131   8.0  105   5.0 
Texas 415   22.5  429   24.0 
Central total 546   30.5  534   29.0 
Maryland 52   5.2  63   6.0 
North Carolina 122   8.0  42   1.8 
South Carolina 4   0.5  6   1.0 
Virginia 63   3.0  65   5.0 
East total 241   16.7  176   13.8 
Total 1,896   111.5  1,987   113.3 


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2021
  Backlog
Units
 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units
 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona 665  $515,500  $775  580  $394,390  $680 
California 1,223   1,016,024   831  1,491   1,004,571   674 
Nevada 387   302,271   781  317   216,693   684 
Washington 105   102,756   979  132   137,379   1,041 
West total 2,380   1,936,551   814  2,520   1,753,033   696 
Colorado 272   198,666   730  191   115,836   606 
Texas 831   473,755   570  713   337,533   473 
Central total 1,103   672,421   610  904   453,369   502 
Maryland 106   85,952   811  206   118,960   577 
North Carolina 201   95,714   476  40   15,770   394 
South Carolina 18   7,255   403  5   1,641   328 
Virginia 147   131,294   893  150   109,032   727 
East total 472   320,215   678  401   245,403   612 
Total 3,955  $2,929,187  $741  3,825  $2,451,805  $641 
               
  March 31,
 December 31,         
  2022
  2021          
Lots Owned or Controlled:              
Arizona 4,278   4,607          
California 14,226   15,091          
Nevada 2,427   2,161          
Washington 938   1,010          
West total 21,869   22,869          
Colorado 2,121   1,683          
Texas 11,467   12,297          
Central total 13,588   13,980          
District of Columbia 105   15          
Maryland 725   558          
North Carolina 4,693   3,044          
South Carolina 18   414          
Virginia 830   795          
East total 6,371   4,826          
Total 41,828   41,675          
               
  March 31,  December 31,         
  2022   2021          
Lots by Ownership Type:              
Lots owned 22,317   22,136          
Lots controlled (1) 19,511   19,539          
Total 41,828   41,675          
 
(1) As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled for Central include 3,317 and 2,950 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 174 and 179 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022  %  2021  %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $725,251  100.0% $716,675  100.0%
Cost of home sales  530,660  73.2%  545,356  76.1%
Homebuilding gross margin  194,591  26.8%  171,319  23.9%
Add: interest in cost of home sales  17,065  2.4%  20,678  2.9%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments  489  0.1%  213  0.0%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $212,145  29.3% $192,210  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage  26.8%    23.9%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage  29.3%    26.8%  
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Loans payable $250,000  $250,504 
Senior notes  1,088,050   1,087,219 
Total debt  1,338,050   1,337,723 
Stockholders’ equity  2,408,234   2,447,621 
Total capital $3,746,284  $3,785,344 
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)  35.7%  35.3%
     
Total debt $1,338,050  $1,337,723 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents  (412,703)  (681,528)
Net debt  925,347   656,195 
Stockholders’ equity  2,408,234   2,447,621 
Net capital $3,333,581  $3,103,816 
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)  27.8%  21.1%
 
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022   2021 
  (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $87,478  $70,802 
Interest expense:    
Interest incurred  28,553   21,179 
Interest capitalized  (28,553)  (21,179)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales  17,065   20,678 
Provision for income taxes  30,225   23,601 
Depreciation and amortization  5,285   7,130 
EBITDA  140,053   122,211 
Amortization of stock-based compensation  5,272   3,656 
Impairments and lot option abandonments  766   213 
Adjusted EBITDA $146,091  $126,080 