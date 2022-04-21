Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.81-

-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 26.8%-

-Monthly Absorption Rate of 5.7-

-Backlog Units up 3% Year-Over-Year-

-Backlog Dollar Value up 19% Year-Over-Year-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another quarter of outstanding results in the first quarter of 2022, highlighted by earnings of $0.81 per diluted share,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We came in at the high end or above our stated guidance for deliveries, average sales price and homebuilding gross margin percentage, once again demonstrating our ability to successfully execute through the operational challenges that persist in our industry. We also increased the dollar value of our backlog by 19% on a year-over-year basis, putting our company in a great position to deliver on our full-year guidance for 2022.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Tri Pointe remains focused on improving its operational and financial performance by executing on the strategic initiatives we have emphasized for several quarters now. These include the continued monetization of our long-dated California assets, the growth and build-out of our early-stage markets, a disciplined approach to land acquisition, further improvements to our cost structure across our homebuilding platform and a consistent stock repurchase program. We made progress on each of these fronts in the first quarter of 2022 and expect to see the continued benefits of these efforts in the years to come.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Tri Pointe remains focused on delivering long-term stockholder value by executing on these major initiatives and by capitalizing on the opportunities that our industry currently presents. We believe we have charted a path for continued success thanks to our strategic focus, our well-capitalized balance sheet and our seasoned management team, and I am excited for what the future holds for our company.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2022 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2021

Net income was $88.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $70.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $725.3 million compared to $716.7 million, an increase of 1% New home deliveries of 1,099 homes compared to 1,126 homes, a decrease of 2% Average sales price of homes delivered of $660,000 compared to $636,000, an increase of 4%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 26.8% compared to 23.9%, an increase of 290 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 29.3%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.1% compared to 11.4%, a decrease of 30 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,896 compared to 1,987, a decrease of 5%

Active selling communities averaged 111.5 compared to 113.3, a decrease of 2% Net new home orders per average selling community were 17.0 orders (5.7 monthly) compared to 17.5 orders (5.8 monthly) Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 6%

Backlog units at quarter end of 3,955 homes compared to 3,825, an increase of 3% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.9 billion compared to $2.5 billion, an increase of 19% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $741,000 compared to $641,000, an increase of 16%

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 35.7% and 27.8%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2022

Repurchased 5,295,236 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $23.25 for an aggregate dollar amount of $123.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022

Ended the first quarter of 2022 with total liquidity of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $412.7 million and $568.0 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility



* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“While the housing industry experienced a material rise in mortgage rates during the first quarter of 2022, it did not dampen the demand for our homes as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.7 homes per community per month,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “We continued to see motivated buyers at our communities, particularly from the Millennial-aged cohort, which represents a significant pool of buyers for our industry. Other demand drivers include the persistent lack of existing home inventory, the ongoing migration to lower cost areas and a heightened desire for home ownership brought about by the pandemic. We believe these positive demand factors will propel the homebuilding industry forward for years to come.”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,300 and 1,500 homes at an average sales price between $670,000 and $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,500 and 6,800 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.7% to 10.2%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 725,251 $ 716,675 $ 8,576 1 % Homebuilding gross margin $ 194,591 $ 171,319 $ 23,272 14 % Homebuilding gross margin % 26.8 % 23.9 % 2.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 29.3 % 26.8 % 2.5 % SG&A expense $ 80,695 $ 81,809 $ (1,114 ) (1 )% SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 11.1 % 11.4 % (0.3 )% Net income $ 88,499 $ 70,802 $ 17,697 25 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 146,091 $ 126,080 $ 20,011 16 % Interest incurred $ 28,553 $ 21,179 $ 7,374 35 % Interest in cost of home sales $ 17,065 $ 20,678 $ (3,613 ) (17 )% Other Data: Net new home orders 1,896 1,987 (91 ) (5 )% New homes delivered 1,099 1,126 (27 ) (2 )% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 660 $ 636 $ 24 4 % Cancellation rate 8 % 6 % 2 % Average selling communities 111.5 113.3 (1.8 ) (2 )% Selling communities at end of period 116 117 (1 ) (1 )% Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 2,929,187 $ 2,451,805 $ 477,382 19 % Backlog (homes) 3,955 3,825 130 3 % Average sales price in backlog $ 741 $ 641 $ 100 16 % March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,703 $ 681,528 $ (268,825 ) (39 )% Real estate inventories $ 3,288,347 $ 3,054,743 $ 233,604 8 % Lots owned or controlled 41,828 41,675 153 0 % Homes under construction(1) 4,214 3,632 582 16 % Homes completed, unsold 25 27 (2 ) (7 )% Debt $ 1,338,050 $ 1,337,723 $ 327 0 % Stockholders’ equity $ 2,408,234 $ 2,447,621 $ (39,387 ) (2 )% Book capitalization $ 3,746,284 $ 3,785,344 $ (39,060 ) (1 )% Ratio of debt-to-capital 35.7 % 35.3 % 0.4 % Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 27.8 % 21.1 % 6.7 % (1) Homes under construction included 98 and 85 models at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,703 $ 681,528 Receivables 116,749 116,996 Real estate inventories 3,288,347 3,054,743 Investments in unconsolidated entities 122,366 118,095 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 57,096 57,096 Other assets 160,208 151,162 Total assets $ 4,314,072 $ 4,336,223 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 76,015 $ 84,854 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 490,877 466,013 Loans payable 250,000 250,504 Senior notes 1,088,050 1,087,219 Total liabilities 1,904,942 1,888,590 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 104,980,860 and 109,644,474 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,050 1,096 Additional paid-in capital — 91,077 Retained earnings 2,407,184 2,355,448 Total stockholders’ equity 2,408,234 2,447,621 Noncontrolling interests 896 12 Total equity 2,409,130 2,447,633 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,314,072 $ 4,336,223





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 725,251 $ 716,675 Land and lot sales revenue 1,597 1,523 Other operations revenue 644 663 Total revenues 727,492 718,861 Cost of home sales 530,660 545,356 Cost of land and lot sales 475 153 Other operations expense 646 624 Sales and marketing 32,239 40,460 General and administrative 48,456 41,349 Homebuilding income from operations 115,016 90,919 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (55 ) (13 ) Other income, net 273 108 Homebuilding income before income taxes 115,234 91,014 Financial Services: Revenues 8,752 2,105 Expenses 5,308 1,407 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 46 2,691 Financial services income before income taxes 3,490 3,389 Income before income taxes 118,724 94,403 Provision for income taxes (30,225 ) (23,601 ) Net income 88,499 70,802 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,021 ) — Net income available to common stockholders $ 87,478 $ 70,802 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 107,326,911 119,355,252 Diluted 108,197,485 120,086,573





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price Arizona 70 $ 733 160 $ 665 California 514 680 457 672 Nevada 84 686 74 626 Washington 72 972 78 1,001 West total 740 714 769 699 Colorado 43 626 40 602 Texas 220 501 214 453 Central total 263 521 254 477 Maryland 29 579 58 546 North Carolina 18 481 14 368 South Carolina 10 397 4 290 Virginia 39 782 27 730 East total 96 624 103 560 Total 1,099 $ 660 1,126 $ 636 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 215 13.3 261 15.2 California 701 39.0 690 38.8 Nevada 145 9.0 255 12.0 Washington 48 3.0 71 4.5 West total 1,109 64.3 1,277 70.5 Colorado 131 8.0 105 5.0 Texas 415 22.5 429 24.0 Central total 546 30.5 534 29.0 Maryland 52 5.2 63 6.0 North Carolina 122 8.0 42 1.8 South Carolina 4 0.5 6 1.0 Virginia 63 3.0 65 5.0 East total 241 16.7 176 13.8 Total 1,896 111.5 1,987 113.3





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2021 Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 665 $ 515,500 $ 775 580 $ 394,390 $ 680 California 1,223 1,016,024 831 1,491 1,004,571 674 Nevada 387 302,271 781 317 216,693 684 Washington 105 102,756 979 132 137,379 1,041 West total 2,380 1,936,551 814 2,520 1,753,033 696 Colorado 272 198,666 730 191 115,836 606 Texas 831 473,755 570 713 337,533 473 Central total 1,103 672,421 610 904 453,369 502 Maryland 106 85,952 811 206 118,960 577 North Carolina 201 95,714 476 40 15,770 394 South Carolina 18 7,255 403 5 1,641 328 Virginia 147 131,294 893 150 109,032 727 East total 472 320,215 678 401 245,403 612 Total 3,955 $ 2,929,187 $ 741 3,825 $ 2,451,805 $ 641 March 31,

December 31, 2022

2021 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 4,278 4,607 California 14,226 15,091 Nevada 2,427 2,161 Washington 938 1,010 West total 21,869 22,869 Colorado 2,121 1,683 Texas 11,467 12,297 Central total 13,588 13,980 District of Columbia 105 15 Maryland 725 558 North Carolina 4,693 3,044 South Carolina 18 414 Virginia 830 795 East total 6,371 4,826 Total 41,828 41,675 March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 22,317 22,136 Lots controlled (1) 19,511 19,539 Total 41,828 41,675 (1) As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled for Central include 3,317 and 2,950 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 174 and 179 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 725,251 100.0 % $ 716,675 100.0 % Cost of home sales 530,660 73.2 % 545,356 76.1 % Homebuilding gross margin 194,591 26.8 % 171,319 23.9 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 17,065 2.4 % 20,678 2.9 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 489 0.1 % 213 0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 212,145 29.3 % $ 192,210 26.8 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.8 % 23.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 29.3 % 26.8 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Loans payable $ 250,000 $ 250,504 Senior notes 1,088,050 1,087,219 Total debt 1,338,050 1,337,723 Stockholders’ equity 2,408,234 2,447,621 Total capital $ 3,746,284 $ 3,785,344 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 35.7 % 35.3 % Total debt $ 1,338,050 $ 1,337,723 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (412,703 ) (681,528 ) Net debt 925,347 656,195 Stockholders’ equity 2,408,234 2,447,621 Net capital $ 3,333,581 $ 3,103,816 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 27.8 % 21.1 % (1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.