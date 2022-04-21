BIGG Digital Assets Offers Corporate & Business Development Update For TerraZero Technologies Inc. Amid Rapidly Growing Metaverse Adoption

TerraZero successfully establishes itself as a leading metaverse world agnostic technology company working in (and for) various Metaverse Worlds.

The Company focuses on three main business areas: its development studio, its software platform division, and its data analytics unit.

TerraZero is ideally positioned in a rapidly growing technology sector with a potential of 2 billion users by 2026 and a market size of US$13 trillion by 2030.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, today provides an update on portfolio company TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero” or the “Company”).

TerraZero, formed in early 2021, is a diversified, vertically integrated metaverse technology company with three distinct areas of focus: (i) the development studio, (ii) the technology division, such as Amadea and (iii) the data analytics platform to improve decision making for its customers. In addition, TerraZero owns significant amounts of virtual land assets in multiple metaverse worlds, and is one of the largest landowners in Decentraland ( www.decentraland.org ).

By 2026, more than 2.0 billion users will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, social and/or entertainment, according to Gartner, Inc. Amid the rapid metaverse growth and its significant economic potential, which is projected to be an US$8 trillion to US$13 trillion market by 2030 according to Citi ( www.citi.com ), TerraZero is ideally positioned with its three distinct areas of focus: the studio, the technology division, and the data analytics engine:

1) The studio is a technology agnostic, professional services revenue generating business in hyper-growth mode, that works with brand clients to create their experiences and events within the various metaverse worlds by providing the 3D modeling, gamification and programming to enable functionality and e-commerce. Many of the Company’s activations, like Miller Lite’s Super Bowl 2022 event, and those during Metaverse Fashion Week, continue to gain significant consumer and media attention. TerraZero is currently working on activations for multiple leading international brands.

The studio is also building a major destination entertainment district which will include one of the world’s largest multi-purpose arena e.g. with concert stadium functionalities with potential future capabilities to host millions of fans, interactivity and games, retail shopping stores, bars and nightclubs, and much more, with a specific goal to attract, entertain, and retain an increasingly large number of visitors.

TerraZero studio is also in advanced discussions with various new advertising clients who are highly interested in the company’s billboard promotion capabilities in Decentraland. Recently, music label Atlantic Records ( www.atlanticrecords.com ) and its artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ( www.aboogiehbtl.com ) engaged TerraZero for a marketing campaign with music streaming integration.

2) The technology platform division creates solutions that brands, businesses and individuals use to bridge the real world with the metaverse. For example, Amadea is the first of several tools in the product pipeline of the Company’s software platform division.

Amadea is currently in beta testing and projected to be launched and deployed in Q2 2022, enabling brands, companies, and individuals to buy, sell, and rent multiple virtual worlds' land NFTs. An NFT rental marketplace to separate ownership and utility has great potential to enable large-scale adoption of blockchain games, guilds and projects. The company expects Amadea to become a flagship product that will help brands, businesses and individuals accelerate their projects. A roadmap of new functionalities and modules are scheduled to be rolled out over the next 24 months.

3) TerraZero’s Data division is taking expansion through the capturing of new data feeds within the metaverse to provide TerraZero’s brand clients better understanding of consumer behaviors and effectiveness of marketing campaigns. As the industry matures, TerraZero sees a tremendous opportunity to continue to expand its data division to provide a next generation data platform that will deliver new consumer insight and market intelligence that simply don’t exist today. As TerraZero’s Studio & Technology solutions take expansion through the continuous creation of new data feeds, TerraZero’s data will become indispensable to its customers and industry.

Dan Reitzik, Blockchain-veteran and CEO of TerraZero, states: “We are tremendously excited about the progress of our studio, technology platform, and data analytics divisions. The studio continues working with Fortune 500 brands and companies, as they navigate their way into the metaverse. The launch of Amadea will be a significant milestone for TerraZero as it represents the first technology platform to be released that truly bridges the real world with the metaverse. The data analytics products are already proving to be invaluable to our brand clients and will continue to become more and more intelligent as the metaverse matures.”

Please see a few videos below for an example of TerraZero’s current work:

Miller Lite Bar: https://youtu.be/xHBDrrrOHCU

Zipmex: https://youtu.be/a7Wr7a9beBI

Billboards: https://youtu.be/TumzyHkGNCc

TerraZero’s DCL HQ: https://youtu.be/9jSS0JjLj5w

Interested corporations or individuals, which might wish to receive more information about TerraZero’s divisions and services or which might be looking for an individual metaverse project proposal, should visit the Company’s website www.terrazero.com or contact TerraZero’s metaverse specialists at hello@terrazero.com .

For further TerraZero information, please contact:

Dan Reitzik, CEO, Director & Founder

E-mail: dan@terrazero.com

For Media Inquiries:

E-mail: media@terrazero.com

For Investor Inquiries:

E-mail: ir@terrazero.com

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~33% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, but are not limited to, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.



