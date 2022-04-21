GBT Filed Non-Provisional Patent Covering Media & Advertisement Domains Utilizing AI Technology

The Non-Provisional Patent Application Seeks to Protect AI Empowered Concepts for Efficient Commercialization within Textual and Graphical Mediums

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) a non-provisional patent to protect media and advertisement systems and methods based on AI technological concepts. The application seeks to protect GBT’s AI controlled technique to implement advertisements and informercial symbols within text and images. The application was filed with the USPTO on April 19, 2022 and assigned serial number 17723658.

The patent application seeks to protect systems and methods of generating smart, non-obtrusive advertisements symbols that include scanning content displayed on a media page. The advertising symbols can be corporate logos, product logos and/or brand names and may replace text or graphic characters in the content or may replace the mouse cursor. The concept can be implemented as an intelligent way to implement advertisement commercial symbols within written and internet-oriented medias. Ads and banners in newspapers, magazines, and Internet web sites are expensive due to the space issue. A page in a newspaper or magazine or any Internet based document is very limited for advertisement space. This causes higher priced advertisement banners and ads and limits corporations and individuals from advertising within popular media forms like major newspapers, magazines and publications. Furthermore, Internet documents that are presented with special graphical effects may not be viewed by all Internet surfers due to compatibility issues. The technology seeks to alleviate to a great extent the disadvantages and problems associated with available schemes for delivering advertisements in popular media like newspapers, magazines, publications, movies, and the Internet by providing methods and systems to replace any desired symbol, text character, or graphic with an advertisement symbol. The systems and methods are governed GBT’s machine learning technology that is used for textual and imaging analysis, efficiently inserting advertisement and infomercials data within media mediums.

“We believe our deep learning technology can make a whole world of difference within the media and advertisement arenas. Advertising is a necessary component of modern commerce. Conflicting issues are involved in advertising, for example, the advertiser wants to deliver a message to the consumer, so the attention of the consumer must be captured, but the advertiser must not present the advertisement in a way or to the extent that it hinders the reading/viewing activity of the consumer or annoys the consumer. Advertising available in typed or written media like newspapers, magazines, publications, and the Internet usually use an entire section and/or a special allocation of the media page. Ads and banners in newspapers, magazines, and Internet web sites are expensive due to the space issue. In addition, current available advertising methods on the Internet are limited. As a result, advertising is not fulfilling its maximum capability of exposure to viewers in the popular media. Therefore, there is a need for improved systems and methods of generating efficient, unobtrusive advertisements. There also is a need for a novel advertising method and system for typed, printed, written and electronic media that can be integrated into Internet documents. Moreover, there is a need for an intelligent method to significantly increase the exposure to the advertisement material using special advertising symbols, managed by machine learning algorithms for optimal results. We believe our patent improves to a great extent the disadvantages and problems associated with available schemes for delivering advertisements in popular media like newspapers, magazines, publications, movies, and the Internet by implementing machine learning techniques to replace any desired symbol, text character, or graphic with an advertisement symbol. By this mechanism, we believe our technology will allow any corporation or other type of advertiser to advertise products and/or desired subjects with greater exposure, reaching larger audience. We find this topic an intriguing opportunity for our artificial intelligence technology to be implemented, and intend to further explore its horizons in the near future,” provided Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

