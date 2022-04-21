Neocis Honored With South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year Award

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis®, the leader and pioneer in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, announced today that it was named the winner of South Florida Business Journal’s “Business of the Year Award” in the $3M to $24M revenue category.



“We are thrilled to be recognized by the South Florida Business Journal,” said Neocis’ CEO Alon Mozes. “This is the culmination of years of effort to grow our robotic surgery platform into a thriving business that is redefining the standard of care in dentistry.”

Neocis is known for developing Yomi, which is the first and only FDA-cleared dental robotic surgical system in the United States. The platform provides guidance to dental clinicians as they perform dental implant procedures.

“This award belongs to all Neocis employees across the United States,” said Neocis’ CFO Erik Beuckelaers. “Our success is a result of years of hard work by all our teams. It's amazing to be recognized by the South Florida business community, especially during these times of rapid growth and expansion of the region’s tech scene.”

The journal’s “Business of the Year Awards” program was created to honor companies for their innovation, service, quality, growth, and implementation of an effective business strategy—and has been awarded every year for the past 25 years.

“These are exciting times for South Florida’s tech scene, and we are honored to represent such a diverse and thriving group of businesses,” said Neocis’ CCO Wayne Craig. “Like many local businesses, Neocis is thriving because our team of dedicated, passionate, and hard-working people share a common vision for the future and pursue their goals relentlessly. Without them, and without a local community that supports and celebrates that type of commitment, the challenges we face would be overwhelming. On behalf of each member of our Neocis family, we thank you for this generous recognition.”

The 2022 “Business of the Year Awards” celebration was held on April 14, 2022 in Miami, where Neocis was presented with its first “Business of the Year Award” from the South Florida Business Journal.

About Neocis

Neocis is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics and committed to advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. For more information, visit neocis.com.

About Yomi

Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. Yomi is a computerized navigational system intended to assist in both the planning (preoperative) and surgical (intraoperative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and navigational guidance of surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants. The system offers precise physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill’s position, orientation, and depth. This assistive technology gives the surgeon complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site. Yomi can be used for flapless dental implant procedures, which is a type of minimally invasive surgical approach that has been proven to lead to faster surgery and recovery, and less pain for the patient. The Yomi system has been used to place more than 13,000 dental implants across the United States.

