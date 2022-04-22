IBA – Transparency Notification

English French

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, April 22, 2022

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on April 11, 2022.

In its notification, Norges Bank has notified, that following the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, its total holding in Norges Bank has crossed upwards the 2% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : A person that notifies alone Pe rsons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank , Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway Date on which the threshold is crossed: 07/04/2022 Threshold crossed (in %): 2% Denominator: 38.339.545 Details of the notification: (excerpt from the notification form received)

Norges Bank Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

For further information, please contact :

IBA

Valérie Van Impe

Paralegal

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

