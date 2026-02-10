IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 10th, 2026 – 6 PM CET – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on February 2nd, 2026.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 400,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until September 30th, 2026 (included), effective as from February 3rd, 2026, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 16,611 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from February 3rd, 2026, up to and including February 6th, 2026, as follows:

Trade date Shares purchased Average price Min price Max price Buyback amount 03-02-26 4,000 15.15 € 14.94 € 15.26 € 60,606.00 € 04-02-26 4,000 15.51 € 15.04 € 15.60 € 62,022.80 € 05-02-26 3,611 15.60 € 15.40 € 15.70 € 56,344.24 € 06-02-26 5,000 15.23 € 15.16 € 15.50 € 76,143.50 € TOTAL 16,611 15.36 € 14.94 € 15.70 € 255,116.54 €

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 16,611 since this is the first week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) after also taking into consideration recent movements resulting from the exercise of stock options, is the following:

Shares Voting rights IBA Investments SRL 51,973 103,946 IBA SA 922,340 988,763 Total - Treasury shares 974,313 1,092,709 Total - Issued shares 30,282,218 40,514,366 Treasury shares in % 3.22% 2.70%





