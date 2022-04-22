English Danish

Election of employee representatives to Tivoli A/S' Supervisory Board was held on 19th-20th April 2022.

The election committee unanimously affirmed that the election was conducted lawfully, and the election result was confirmed.

The two employee representatives elected to the company's Supervisory Board are HR Business Partner Esben Thykier and Department Manager Tue Krogh-Lund. Tue Krogh-Lund are re-elected.

The three employees elected as respectively first, second and third alternates:

First alternate: Senior Coordinator John Høegh Berthelsen

Second alternate: Repairman Martin Aagaard

Third alternate: Senior Coordinator and Team lead Brynhild Kalsø Hansen

The elected representatives will join the Supervisory Board immediately after the company’s Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022.



Kind regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO

Attachment